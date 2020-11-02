John Caulfield says playoff can unlock 'massive' Galway potential

Galway United manager John Caulfield at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 07:15
Paul Dowling

When John Caulfield took over Galway last August, they were second from bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

On Saturday, the Tribesmen beat Bray 1-0 for the second time in eight days at the Carlisle Grounds to reach the play-off final next Friday against Longford Town.

“When I came into the club, I saw a group of lads who lacked belief, and confidence. They have been outstanding since I came in,” beamed Caulfield.

“There’s great heart in the team. Eleven weeks ago, they went written off – gone. We had deflation last Tuesday. Then late on Thursday, we got a call to say we are back in it. I see the tip of the iceberg of this club. It has massive potential. Hopefully, we can unlock that and bring Galway back to a strong force within Ireland.” 

A change to the play-off format this year included the side that finishes fifth, having hitherto involved the second, third and fourth-placed sides only.

Bray finished second and Seagulls boss Gary Cronin was adamant that Galway – who finished in fifth ahead of Cabinteely after Wexford’s Arbitration ruling – should never have been in the semi-final.

“Last week, we were going for the title. Now, we’re out of the play-offs. To be perfectly honest, I was frustrated that this was even a fixture. I do not understand why fifth got into the play-offs. It is wrong in my opinion. But our opinion isn’t taken into consideration when these things are put together.”

The deciding goal came in the 83rd minute when sub Wilson Waweru reacted to fire to the roof of the net from close range after Shane Doherty challenged Bray goalkeeper Brian Maher for Stephen Christopher’s cross.

In the other semi-final, Longford twice came from behind to overcome UCD 3-2 at the Belfield Bowl.

Colm Whelan’s opener on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by Joe Gorman’s late equaliser.

Yoyo Mahdy thought he’d won it for the Students in extra-time but late strikes by Gorman and Dean Byrne completed Longford’s comeback.

The side which prevails in Friday’s final will face off against the team positioned second from bottom in the Premier Division – currently Finn Harps – for a place in the 2021 top-flight.

