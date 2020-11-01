WNL wrap: Ellen Molloy hits goal of the season contender; Maria O'Sullivan sent off in Cork City loss 

WNL wrap: Ellen Molloy hits goal of the season contender; Maria O'Sullivan sent off in Cork City loss 

Sophie Liston, Cork City, takes on Shelbourne's Courtney Higgins in their Women's National League game at Tolka Park. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 15:44

With Peamount United on a bye week, Shelbourne took advantage by moving back to the top of the Women's National League. 

The Reds celebrated their 10th win of the season, while Wexford Youths also won in Group 1. 

The game between DLR Waves and Athlone Town was rescheduled, so the only game in Group 2 saw Treaty United edge Bohemians. 

Shelbourne 4-0 Cork City 

Goalkeeper Maria O'Sullivan was sent off for Cork shortly after the restart but Shels were already 2-0 up by that stage and looking likely to complete the double over the Leesiders. 

When they met on the opening day of the season in Tolka Park, Shels ran out 3-1 winners in a game that Cork never really got going in. But a lot has changed since then and the home team were made to work a lot harder for this victory. 

Rachel Graham opened the scoring on 25 minutes before Jessica Gargan continued her fine run of form by scoring the second goal for Shels, who were playing a more expansive style. 

After O'Sullivan was dismissed for a foul outside of the penalty area the hosts added further goals through Emily Whelan and Pearl Slattery to wrap up the win. 

Wexford Youths 3-1 Galway WFC 

Ellen Molloy added another wonder goal to her highlights reel as Wexford collected a win that could prove crucial in their push to narrow the gap with Peamount and Shelbourne. 

Tom Elmes will be pleased with how his team performed but the sight of striker Sinead Taylor scoring her first goal for the club will give him confidence that they can compete for silverware this season. 

Galway worked hard in this game and held it scoreless until half-time, but the signs of Wexford dominance were coming when Ciara Rossiter rattled the crossbar with a stinging effort. 

Then it was all about Taylor notching them in front before the magic of Molloy took over - even though Aoife Thompson hit back immediately to the first goal. This was Wexford's day.

Bohemians 4-5 Treaty United

A last-gasp winner from Chloe Connolly ensured it was Treaty United who collected the three points in this entertaining duel at the Oscar Traynor Centre. 

The back-and-forth nature of this game resulted in Bohs commanding a narrow 3-2 lead going in at the interval after they found the back of the net through Shauna Newman, Aoife Robinson and a special long-range strike from Sophie Watters. 

Gillian Keenan and Aoife Horgan were on target for the visitors before Keenan got her second goal to level matters. 

Then it looked as though Bohs had clinched it when Robinson scored in the dying minutes. However, Connolly spoilt the day for The Gypsies, who deserved at least a point, and Treaty went away with their third League win of the season. 

More in this section

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League - Villa Park James Ward-Prowse fires free-kick double as Southampton sink faltering Aston Villa
Harry Gregg funeral Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia – report
Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up