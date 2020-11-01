WNL wrap: Ellen Molloy hits goal of the season contender; Maria O'Sullivan sent off in Cork City loss 

With Peamount United on a bye week, Shelbourne took advantage by moving back to the top of the Women's National League.

The Reds celebrated their 10th win of the season, while Wexford Youths also won in Group 1.

The game between DLR Waves and Athlone Town was rescheduled, so the only game in Group 2 saw Treaty United edge Bohemians.

Shelbourne 4-0 Cork City

Goalkeeper Maria O'Sullivan was sent off for Cork shortly after the restart but Shels were already 2-0 up by that stage and looking likely to complete the double over the Leesiders.

When they met on the opening day of the season in Tolka Park, Shels ran out 3-1 winners in a game that Cork never really got going in. But a lot has changed since then and the home team were made to work a lot harder for this victory.

Rachel Graham opened the scoring on 25 minutes before Jessica Gargan continued her fine run of form by scoring the second goal for Shels, who were playing a more expansive style.

After O'Sullivan was dismissed for a foul outside of the penalty area the hosts added further goals through Emily Whelan and Pearl Slattery to wrap up the win.

Wexford Youths 3-1 Galway WFC

Ellen Molloy added another wonder goal to her highlights reel as Wexford collected a win that could prove crucial in their push to narrow the gap with Peamount and Shelbourne.

🎥 Ellen Molloy with another goal of the season contender! Her first of two goals this evening against @GalwayWFC ⚽️🚀 @FAI_WNL pic.twitter.com/3ZMw5FT7W3 — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) October 31, 2020

Tom Elmes will be pleased with how his team performed but the sight of striker Sinead Taylor scoring her first goal for the club will give him confidence that they can compete for silverware this season.

Galway worked hard in this game and held it scoreless until half-time, but the signs of Wexford dominance were coming when Ciara Rossiter rattled the crossbar with a stinging effort.

Then it was all about Taylor notching them in front before the magic of Molloy took over - even though Aoife Thompson hit back immediately to the first goal. This was Wexford's day.

Bohemians 4-5 Treaty United

A last-gasp winner from Chloe Connolly ensured it was Treaty United who collected the three points in this entertaining duel at the Oscar Traynor Centre.

The back-and-forth nature of this game resulted in Bohs commanding a narrow 3-2 lead going in at the interval after they found the back of the net through Shauna Newman, Aoife Robinson and a special long-range strike from Sophie Watters.

Gillian Keenan and Aoife Horgan were on target for the visitors before Keenan got her second goal to level matters.

Then it looked as though Bohs had clinched it when Robinson scored in the dying minutes. However, Connolly spoilt the day for The Gypsies, who deserved at least a point, and Treaty went away with their third League win of the season.