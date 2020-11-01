Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Forget the circus for now, this is a results business

The results business. Football’s often called that.

It always had a hollow, rudimentary ring to it. You could buy a paper (in the good old days), check the TV, and now you can inspect your magic phone for the score afterwards, if that’s all that really mattered.

As the champions (I may have mentioned it once or twice, apologies for the repetition) we’ve a reputation to uphold now. Back in the day, for those of us of a certain vintage the E word was tantamount to swearing.

If you want entertainment, go to the circus, we’d mantra smugly. Without the beneficial bonus of alcohol, human contact and the roar of the crowd, the functionality of winning doesn’t quite provide the same frisson it did before.

Top, and with maximum points in Europe, everything’s going swimmingly. There’s no Carabao Cup of course, but nobody cares about that and with games flying thick and fast even that’s beneficial to Klopp “in this moment”.

We made rather heavy work of Midget … Midjit … the Danes and were grateful for the presence of Alisson. I don’t know what happened to Adrian, he went from unspectacular but reliable to spectacularly unreliable quicker than you can say Atletico.

Fabinho got injured. Of course he did, you didn’t need Nostradamus to see that one coming. That whole side of things will make the stuttering performances much easier to accept, maybe more than the fact we’re still winning. For now.

My boy Jota made the breakthrough, and more on him later.

More hard work against West Ham, and while Moyes has his Anfield hoodoo and glorious ex-blue bitterness (that’ll be with you for eternity, I’m afraid) it mattered a lot more as a result.

The usual penalty shriek, which curiously gets louder when Africans plummet to the ground and muffled or even excused when Englishmen do it.

Anyway, it was 1-1 and time to step up the pace. That worryingly never happened. You can search for reasons; jaded champions, with no crowd to urge them on. The Kop was never one for sparing the rod and spoiling these pampered children.

Klopp called to the bench, for the criminally underused Shaqiri. Jota again made the difference.

I’d been scolding people on Twitter about tin-foil references to shadowy VAR operators ensuring we can’t be successful again, but Saturday did make my eyebrow rise Spock-ishly.

But nothing, not even conspiratorial ‘powers that be’, can stop Diogo right now. He’s got to start these games soon, surely?

It isn’t even a question of direct comparison with any individual we won’t mention (Firmino) but how else can you keep the second-string firing on all cylinders?

If you don’t dangle that carrot of a regular first-team place, the stick of exclusion becomes ineffectual. You only need to watch the lolloping, aggravating Origi to see where that can lead, and with players seemingly dropping like flies Klopp needs all the quality back-up he can get.

Nat Phillips will be given greater examinations of his concentration, but that’ll more than do for a debut in what is obviously now a problem position.

That we’re relying on Gomez to be his guiding light is rather worrying. He was supposed to be great against Midtjylland but still got skinned once or twice, then handed West Ham their goal. I’m happy to admit it’s a personal blind spot but 15 goals already conceded is a bit of a clue.

Outsiders use fine-tooth combs to examine every decision. Basically, we’re just lucky Liverpool aren’t playing Championship football after you’ve listened to some. All you can do is smile glibly, rub your hands, and savour every molecule of obvious distress.

There’ll be a lockdown again, but football won’t stop. We all need entertaining in our little cells. Not that Liverpool have been providing an awful lot of that lately but winning never gets boring. It’ll be a sad day when it does.