Liverpool made to work hard for record-equalling win over West Ham

Premier League: Liverpool 2 West Ham 1

Diogo Jota scored for the third consecutive game to put Liverpool on top of the table for the first time this season as they equalled the club record for unbeaten home games.

Jurgen Klopp's double substitution after 70 minutes did the trick as West Ham's stubborn defensive resistance was broken.

Klopp sent on Jota for the ineffective Roberto Firmino and Xerdan Shaqiri for Curtis Jones. And the two subs came up with the 85th minute winner that looked for long periods as if it wouldn't come.

After a patient build-up, Shaqiri threaded the ball through a packed Hammers defence for Jota to fire home.

Jota also scored in the wins over Sheffield United and Midtjylland and is quickly repaying the £40m Klopp splashed to bring him to Anfield from Wolves.

The win means Liverpool have gone 63 home league games without defeat - 52 wins and 11 draws and that equals the record set by Bob Paisley's team between 1978 and 1981.

But they had to do it the hard way however, coming from behind just as they had against the Blades a week earlier. And defensive mistakes continue to haunt them.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho all out injured, Klopop gave a League debut to 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillijps and he did nothing wrong. It was his defensive partner Joe Gomez who made the that led to West Ham's opener after 10 minutes.

Gomez headed Arthur Masuaka's cross straight to Pablo Fornals who had time to take a touch before firing a shot beyond Alisson's reach and inside the post.

It's the fourth time Fornals has been involved in a goal in the last five games - he's scored two and made two - and the third home game this season that Liverpool have gone behind in.

Liverpool had nearly all the possession but lacked inspiration for much of the game and couldn't find a way through a deep-lying and well-organised Hammers defence. Jordan Henderson went closest in the first half with a shot from 25 yards that fizzed wide.

They enjoyed some good fortune four minutes before the break when Arthur Masuaka ruined a good first half performance by needlessly fouling Salah inside the penalty area.

Salah picked himself up to fire the spot kick straight down the middle - the 19th successive penalty Liverpool have scored, 13 of them converted by the Egyptian.

It was like attack v defence in the second half as Liverpool pressed the well-organsied Hammers back. They didn't create too many chance however until Shaqiri and Jota worked their magic to put last season's champions back on top and leave former Everton boss David Moyes still looking for his first Anfield win.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 6, Phillips 6, Robertson 7; Jones 5 (Shaqirir 70, 7), Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 6; Salah 6, Firmino 5 (Jota 70, 8), Mane 6.

West Ham (5-4-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Balbeuna 6, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 6, Masuaka 6 (Benrahma 84, 4); Bowen 6, Soucek 6, Rice 7, Fornals 7; Haller 4 (Yarmolenko 74, 4).

Referee: Kevin Friend.