Galway United replace Cabinteely in play-offs after Wexford win arbitration decision

Wexford were vindicated in challenging a decision by the FAI appeals committee that they had fielded an ineligible player
Galway United replace Cabinteely in play-offs after Wexford win arbitration decision

Wexford's Ferrycarrig Park.

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 15:20
John Fallon

Tuesday’s exciting First Division climax has gone into extra-time after an arbitration decision saw Galway United replace Cabinteely in this weekend’s play-offs.

Wexford were vindicated in challenging a decision by the FAI appeals committee that they had fielded an ineligible player.

The four matches that Ola Adeyemo participated in, including a scoreless draw against Cabinteely in August, were declared 3-0 defeats as punishment in the verdict of two weeks ago.

Wexford, admitting they were “astounded” by the ruling, promptly lodged an appeal through the potentially expensive arbitration route. The hearing took place on Wednesday morning with a determination just delivered.

The fall-out of Cabinteely losing two points is Galway leapfrogging them into the final play-off spot. The Tribesmen will now travel to the Carlisle Grounds on Saturday to face Bray Wanderers in the play-off semi-final. Cobh Ramblers move up to sixth, with Cabinteely dropping to seventh.

Wexford’s statement two weeks ago read: “Wexford FC is astounded at the decision of the Appeals Committee to find against the club in this case.

“This process is going on for six weeks now during which we have been through an internal FAI investigation, a FIFA investigation, and a Disciplinary Hearing all of which found unequivocally that Wexford FC acted in good faith and properly at all times, and that no sanction was appropriate.

“A valid transfer certificate was issued by the English FA in July and the player's registration to the club confirmed by the FAI.

“At the end of August, we were advised by the FA that they had made an error in issuing the certificate and wished to cancel the transfer.

“The player was immediately stood down but had played four games by that stage.

“All reasonable procedures had been followed by the club, a fact borne out by the FAI, FIFA, and the disciplinary hearing.”

More in this section

New Republic of Ireland jerseys revealed as Umbro return as kit supplier New Republic of Ireland jerseys revealed as Umbro return as kit supplier
Man United consider Calhanoglu; Liverpool after Alaba: Football rumours from the media Man United consider Calhanoglu; Liverpool after Alaba: Football rumours from the media
A view of the Turner's Cross pitch being watered ahead of the game 31/5/2016 Cork City supporters' trust vote in favour of takeover bid by Preston North End owner

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up