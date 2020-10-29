New Republic of Ireland jerseys revealed as Umbro return as kit supplier

A new Republic of Ireland jersey has been revealed as Umbro return as the national team's kit supplier.

The jersey will debut in a fortnight's time when Ireland's men's team face England in a friendly at Wembley.

They will also feature next month in the final Nations League games and Ireland's women's team's Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany.

Umbro take over from New Balance and say they have added bespoke women’s jerseys to the range for the first time.

The shirts do not currently display a sponsor since Ireland's deal with Three expired last summer and a replacement has yet to be announced.

“We are delighted to bring the world-famous Umbro double diamond logo back to the Irish national team shirts, especially as Umbro and the FAI have such a storied history in both the 1960s and then again between 1994 and 2017,” said Jonathan Courtenay, Managing Director of JACC Sports Distributors, Umbro's Irish licensee.

“Ireland boast some of the most passionate and loyal supporters in the world and we look forward to creating new product that the players and fans alike will be proud to wear.

“We are also excited to be introducing bespoke women’s kits for the first time and we wish Vera Pauw’s team all the best in their upcoming European Championship fixture against Germany.

“All of the new kit for both men and women can be purchased from faishop.com and Intersport Elverys from November 5th.”

Speaking at the jersey launch Shane Duffy said: “I really like this kit. It’s a little throwback to the past and I can’t wait to get it on.

“The new away kit is inspired by the 30th anniversary of Italia ’90 and the aim now is to make our own moments and create memories for us.”