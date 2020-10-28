Hakim Ziyech shines as Chelsea put on a show for Abramovic

It was a stroll for Chelsea once Hudson-Odoi’s shot squirmed through the arms of goalkeeper Matvei Safonov to open the scoring
Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 22:15
Gerry Cox

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: FC KRASNODAR 0 CHELSEA 4

If Frank Lampard was feeling the heat, and there have been some Chelsea supporters raising doubts about his suitability as manager, he responded in the best way possible by masterminding the Blues’ biggest Champions League win for three years and in front of the watching Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea’s owner rarely gets to see his team in London after his much-publicised visa issues two years ago, but he was not going to miss a chance to see them in his native Russia. And they did not disappoint him, as Lampard’s side cruised to victory with all of his expensively-assembled forward line getting on the scoresheet, while his much-maligned defence kept a third successive clean sheet.

It was pretty much the perfect night for Lampard, finally able to give Hakim Ziyech his first start in a Chelsea shirt and was rewarded with a fine display and a goal from the Moroccan.

Ziyech was signed last January, but played on with Ajax until the Dutch league ended in March and had been injured until recently. He showed last night, however, that he can be an important player for Chelsea, adding creativity and a goal threat to a forward line that is starting to click after two successive goalless draws.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring from Kai Havertz’s clever pass, Timo Werner made it 2-0 with a penalty, and then set up Ziyech for the third before Christian Pulisic put icing on the cake in stoppage time.

Chelsea also missed a penalty, when Jorginho hit the woodwork with his spot kick in the 15th minute, and to complete a good night, Antonio Rudiger was brought in from the cold, having been frozen out and almost sent on loan to West Ham earlier this month.

Lampard had looked increasingly under strain in recent weeks, and uncharacteristically testy during press conferences, but he was visibly more at ease in Russia last night — especially after making the boss happy.

“I was aware he was at the game and that always makes us happy,” said Lampard.

The performance of Ziych was particularly pleasing for Lampard, and presumably Abramovich, who authorised the Moroccan’s €35m transfer ten months ago. Playing predominantly on the right, but cutting inside to shoot or create chances for others, Ziyech showed why he was so highly sought after following Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago. He capped a fine full debut with his first Chelsea goal, drilling the ball into the net through a crowded penalty area in the 79th minute.

“I thought his performance was very, very good when you consider he has not started a match since March,” added Lampard.”

It was a stroll for Chelsea once Hudson-Odoi’s shot squirmed through the arms of goalkeeper Matvei Safonov to open the scoring before half-time.

Werner’s penalty was fortuitous because under Premier League rules, Alexandr Martynovich might have been punished for handling Pulisic’s shot from close range. Werner smashed it home, having seen Jorginho miss from the spot an hour earlier. Pulisic completed the scoring in the final minutes to finally quieten a crowd of around 11,000 fans, mostly there to cheer on Krasnodar.

But there was one significant Russian cheering for Chelsea — and Lampard’s men made him a happy owner.

KRASNODAR 4-4-2:Safonov 5; Smolnikov 6, Kaio 5, Martynovich 6, Chernov 6; Gazinsky 6, Vilhena 6, Olsson 6, Ramirez 6; Utkin 5, Berg 5

CHELSEA 4-3-3:Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 6, Rudiger 7, Zouma 7, Chilwell 7; Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6, Havertz 7; Ziyech 8, Werner 7, Hudson-Odoi 8,

Ref: Ali Palabiyik (Turkey)

