Survival boost for Finn Harps with win over St Pat's

Airtricity League: Finn Harps 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Finn Harps notched up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as they boosted their chances of avoiding the relegation play-off spot while at the same time denting St Patrick’s Athletic’s flickering European hopes in a thriller at a wet Finn Park in Ballybofey.

Harps, who led 2-0 inside 11 minutes only to be pegged back to 2-2, bagged the points thanks to a 73rd minute match winning penalty from Ryan Connolly.

This result moves Harps to within two points of Shelbourne, Derry City and also Pat’s.

In a hugely entertaining first half, Harps took the lead after just four minutes when Dubliner Adam Foley struck with his first goal for the Donegal club.

St Pat’s were caught napping at the back and Foley stole in to seize possession and fire the ball low and hard into the far bottom corner.

Harps then doubled their advantage on 11 minutes as the Saints struggled to clear their lines and when Dave Webster sent the ball back across the face of goal Stephen Folan was on hand to get the last touch and force it over the line.

But within 60 seconds St. Pat’s had pulled one back. Harps were unable to clear a corner and as the ball pinged around the six-yard box, Luke McNally rose to head home.

On 23 minutes following a fine flowing move Mark Coyle let fly with a cracking shot that Brendan Clarke did well to tip over.

But Harps almost made it three on 35 minutes when Foley found Mark Russell whose thumping drive smacked off the post.

The Saints equalised eight minutes after the break when Donegal native Georgie Kelly latched onto a Robbie Benson cross to head firmly past Mark Anthony McGInley.

Harps then made it 3-2 in the 73rd minute through Connolly’s penalty after substitute Raffaele Cretaro was taken down by Rory Feely.

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney (Delap, 83), Sadiki, Folan; Webster, Connolly, Coyle (Cretaro, 67), G. Harkin, Russell; T. McNamee (R. Harkin, 67); Foley (Todd, 79).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin (McCormack, 87); McClelland (King, 67), Forrester, Lennon, Benson; Kelly, Gibson (Burns, 77).

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).