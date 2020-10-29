Arsenal vs Dundalk: Filippo Giovagnoli tells players to be brave

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli hasn't ruled out his side delivering a sucker punch to Arsenal when the two sides meet in a David versus Goliath match at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The fact that Mesut Ozil, on a reported £350,000 a week, has failed to make the Gunners' Europa League squad was held up as an example of the huge gulf between the sides on the Louth men's arrival in London last night.

Giovagnoli has compared his side's task as a super-lightweight trying to knock out a heavyweight and, while he admits that is unlikely, the Italian is daring to dream ahead of the Group B meeting.

"To get points or a result here would be an amazing achievement, not for me but for everyone.

"Yes, there's a big difference (between the clubs).

"It's quite obvious there is a heavyweight boxer against a super-lightweight so we're just going to have to make them run and be uncomfortable a little bit."

Asked how a super-lightweight could knock out a bigger opponent, the 49-year-old said: "What they can do is they have to work more. If you get close to them then they're going to kill you.

"There's not a way to compare the two sports in terms of performance but the lightweight has to run more.

How do you outrun Arsenal? We just have to match their intensity for the game and play with focus and passion.

"We will need to face the opponent and be brave.

"That will be real proof that we've come here to play and not just to defend."

Opposition analyst Shane Keegan joked that his video outlining some of Arsenal's weaknesses had given Dundalk hope of an upset.

He said: "We finished the video session yesterday morning and Giuseppe (Rossi) just came across and said 'before the video I think we'll be hammered and after the video I think we'll win this game because you made them look so bad'.

"Obviously it took a long time to find any weaknesses but like any team if you do things really well you might be possibly able to get at them a little bit. We can't be on the back foot for the whole game. We might only get one or two opportunities in the game but sometime that is all you need to pull off something miraculous," said Keegan.

Dundalk have fitness concerns over Daniel Kelly and Nathan Oduwa. David Luiz and Rob Holding have been ruled out for Arsenal but Willian and Bukaya Saka will return.