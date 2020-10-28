Manchester United modify Old Trafford to accommodate 23,5000 socially-distanced fans

Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially-distanced spectators.

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 14:12
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially-distanced spectators, the Premier League club have said.

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche is convinced fans could safely attend games in person and says the ongoing ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic is “bemusing”.

Roche told Sky Sports News: “It’s quite bemusing to understand why people can gather in other settings such as on an aeroplane or in a restaurant, or even in a cinema to watch football, when we know we’ve got the plans and the process is ready to deliver a match day here safely.

Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche believes up to 23,500 socially distanced fans could safely watch matches at Old Trafford.

“We spent around two months working with the government guidelines to develop the right processes and measures to make sure that we can have around 23,500 people in this stadium safely social distancing.”

