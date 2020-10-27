More injury woe overshadows Champions League win for Liverpool

Champions League: Liverpool 2 Midtjylland 0

Diogo Jota scored the 10,000th goal in Liverpool’s 128-year history to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side started their Champions League group campaign with successive wins but, yet again, the Liverpool manager’s gaze was drawn inexorably towards his treatment room.

Having failed to replace the departed Dejan Lovren in the close season and having lost Virgil Van Dijk long-term, and Joel Matip shorter, Klopp saw emergency stand-in Fabinho injured after just half an hour last night.

Given the run of misfortune currently being endured by Liverpool centre-halves, Klopp needs to wrap his last man standing, Joe Gomez, in cotton wool for the foreseeable.

Mo Salah’s injury-time penalty, after he himself was fouled by Paulinho, flattered the Reds somewhat but Klopp will be far more interested in his walking wounded this morning.

With an eye on the gruelling fixture schedule that the Premier League’s big guns are facing, Klopp rang the changes for the visit of the Danish minnows but defence was one area where he could not rest key players - and he quickly paid for the fact.

Just 27 uneventful minutes were on the clock when Fabinho made a covering run back into his penalty area as Liverpool dealt with an attack and instantly pulled up clutching his hamstring.

The Brazilian immediately shook his head as he lay awaiting treatment, even from afar the prognosis looked grim and, without hesitation, Klopp sent teenager Rhys Williams off to warm up and on to replace Fabinho.

This was the worst scenario - apart from, possibly, a serious injury to goalkeeper Alisson - that Klopp could have feared in naming his starting line-up.

Van Dijk is out for the season, Matip is struggling for fitness and, without calling up unproven youngsters like Rhys Williams, midfielder Fabinho had been Klopp’s only option to partner Joe Gomez in the heart of defence.

As he welcomes his squad to Melwood this morning (WEDS), Gomez looks like being the only centre-half Klopp knows for certain will be available for Saturday’s visit of West Ham to Anfield.

The more pertinent issue this morning will be just how bad Fabinho’s injury will be and how long Klopp must plan without him. Rhys Williams is highly thought of at Anfield and had a couple of League Cup ties and a one-minute Champions League substitute appearance at Ajax last week under his belt.

But the only league games the 19-year-old from Preston has under his belt were 26 appearances for Kidderminster Harriers last season - and that league was the National League North, not the Premier League.

The prospect of using Jordan Henderson in the centre of defence - in the same way as Klopp had moved Fabinho back from midfield into the back four - is open to the Liverpool manager but as the German sprinted down the tunnel at the end of a goalless first half, his speedy exit spoke of shorter term issues.

An impressive opening win at Ajax last week, and this home tie with the group underdogs, had raised the prospect of Liverpool picking up six of the 10 points generally accepted to be the target for qualification for the knock-out stages.

Early qualification, of course, means rest for key players and, as Fabinho proved last night, that could be crucial in this compressed, Covid-ravaged season.

But, having left Henderson and Jota as the only survivors from the weekend win over Sheffield United among his front six, Klopp saw his team toil badly against a Danish side taking their first strides in the Champions League.

In fact, Midtjylland might, should, have taken the lead inside the opening two minutes as Liverpool’s central defensive pairing was badly exposed by a long punt over the top from Alexander Scholz.

Anders Dreyer ran off his marker Andy Robertson, sprinted in behind a static Gomez, and choked, waiting too long to get off a shot and, when he eventually did, Alisson had judged his angles perfectly and blocked well.

It was the first, and last, on target shot of a disappointing first half in which Liverpool enjoyed 74% possession but failed to once worry keeper Mikkel Andersen - the first time in their last 51 home games they had failed to produce a first-half on-target shot.

If this was a big chance for Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino to prove they are worthy of first team chances with Klopp, they were hardly passing the audition.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold remained Liverpool’s most threatening attacking asset, whipping in an early near-post cross which Minamino missed with his left-foot from no more than six yards and Erik Sviatchenko made a superb block as the Japanese striker looked to latch onto an equally perceptive Henderson through ball.

But it was tepid and unimaginative from the English champions and Klopp took Henderson off at the interval - possibly a hint that he needs him fit for central defensive duties at the weekend - and replacing him with Georginio Wijnaldum.

Minamino had ended the first half with a wayward header, from an Alexander-Arnold cross and the sight of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane warming up off the bench spoke of Klopp’s frustrations.

Finally, from nowhere, came the breakthrough on 55 minutes when the excellent Alexander-Arnold played a one-two with Shaqiri, continued his run towards the by-line and crossed for Jota to tap into an open goal.

The sight of Salah and Mane coming on as substitutes for the ineffective Minamino and Divock Origi moments later was not what the Danes wanted to see but Dreyer might have snatched a dramatic equaliser for the visitors when he shot into the side-netting in the final minute.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 9, Fabinho 6 (R Williams 30, 7), Gomez 6, Robertson 6; Henderson 7 (Winjaldum 45, 6), Milner 6; Shaqiri 6, Minamino 5 (Salah 60, 7), Jota 7 (Firmino 81); Origi 5 (Mane 60, 6).

Midtjylland: Andersen 7; Andersson 6, Sviatchenko 9, Scholz 7, Paulinho 7; Onyeka 6, Cajuste 6 (Kraev 81); Dreyer 7, Sisto 6 (Evander 72, 7), Mabil 7; Kaba 6 (Pfeiffer 81).

Referee: Pawel Raczkowski (Poland) 7