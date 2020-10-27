Josep Maria Bartomeu and Barcelona board resign

Bartomeu’s fate has perhaps been determined since he was heavily criticised by Gerard Pique and then Lionel Messi
Trouble has been brewing at Barcelona for some time and Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned. Picture: Joan Monfort/AP

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 20:50
Press Association

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned ahead of an expected vote of no confidence next month.

Bartomeu does not have much widespread support and was due to face a vote of no confidence in next month’s election after the Spanish government gave the green light for voting to go ahead at the Nou Camp despite the coronavirus crisis.

His fellow board members have also resigned their positions.

A short statement on Barcelona’s Twitter account read: “President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors.”

