Champagne on ice for Rovers as Bradley believes Derry game can't be played

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley accepts it’s unlikely their game with Derry City will go ahead on Wednesday evening.

Bradley’s Hoops were due to be presented with the League of Ireland championship trophy after the live televised game at Tallaght Stadium. Bohemians’ home defeat to Finn Harps last Saturday confirmed Rovers’ record-extending 18th title.

But tomorrow’s opponents Derry flagged late on Monday night that as far as they were concerned the game is off due to two confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in their camp, one player and a member of their backroom team.

And as of this lunchtime the FAI has yet to confirm whether that is the case.

Rovers themselves had three games postponed due to Covid while Galway United, St Patrick’s Athletic and Wexford have also had to reschedule games as a result of the pandemic.

However, Abbotstown chiefs had notified clubs last week that no further games could be postponed due to Covid as there would be no room in the remaining schedule to facilitate them.

Clubs not being able to fulfil a fixture would concede a (3-0) walkover.

Derry’s situation is complicated, though, by the fact that they are in a different jurisdiction from a health authority viewpoint and may not be in a position to travel.

“I don’t think it looks good right now,” said Bradley at a press briefing this morning. “We have to plan for it to be on, but I don’t think it looks good.

“I had a phone call from Noel (Byrne, club secretary) literally a minute before it was released from Derry last night.

“It was so confusing in terms of the league and the message we were getting from both.

“Last week, the league sent out emails and letters to clubs stating what the rule was going forward.

“Games had to be played as long as there were x-amount of fit players and registered players at the club. It's a difficult one for the league and for Derry, to be fair.”

Bradley has every sympathy with opposite number Declan Devine and Derry.

“I understand,” said Bradley. “There is nothing you can do when it's in the group. Once it's in the group it's very, very hard to control. I understand that it's frustrating. We had it a few weeks back with our two lads and the close contacts and then two of them ended up getting it. They seem to be okay now, but once it goes in the group it's frustrating. You can't get annoyed or angry because you can't control it.”