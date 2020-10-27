Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Antonio Rudiger could be set to stay at Chelsea after all, the Daily Mail reports. The central defender’s days at Stamford Bridge had looked numbered, with Paris St Germain and Tottenham said to be keen to take him on loan in the latest transfer window. Rudiger has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for six of their last seven games, but reports about his future at the club have been clarified through a heart-to-heart talk with manager Frank Lampard.

Shkodran Mustafi plans to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, Football London reports. The 28-year-old defender rejected the club’s contract extension offer in the summer and has reportedly told the Gunners he will be leaving when his current deal expires. The German enjoyed a comeback under Mikel Arteta last season after falling out of favour under Unai Emery, but is said to now be keen on a move to Italy.

Crystal Palace are keen to tie Andros Townsend to a new contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crystal Palace are hoping to re-sign former England winger Andros Townsend to a new contract to keep him at the club, Football Insider reports. The 29-year-old was a target for West Brom in the latest transfer window but after the Eagles fended off their approach, boss Roy Hodgson is now eager to tie him to the club under fresh terms before his current deal expires next summer.

Tottenham are keen to ship out left-back Danny Rose, but problems have arisen in their move for an early termination of his contract, according to Football Insider. Spurs looked to sell the 30-year-old last summer but a late move from Watford failed to bear fruit. Spurs are eager to pay out Rose’s contract, but the player is said to be resisting their offer of reduced terms.

David Moyes could be in for a contract extension at West Ham (Clive Rose/PA)

West Ham’s players are backing manager David Moyes for a contract extension after the club’s post-lockdown resurgence, the Daily Mail says. Hammers bosses, however, are waiting until they are fully convinced the club will not be dragged into a relegation scrap.

Social media round-up

Henri Lansbury: The 30-year-old midfielder has turned down an offer from Aston Villa to terminate his contract with the club, the Birmingham Mail reports.

Ahmed Hegazi: The defender’s move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad has soured the atmosphere at West Brom, with manager Slaven Bilic said to be fuming the deal was done behind his back, according to The Sun.

Jonjo Shelvey: The Newcastle and England midfielder may be out for some time owing to a hernia injury which could lead to surgery, the Newcastle Chronicle reports.