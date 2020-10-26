Now not the time for Cork City fans to press the nuclear button

In 2009, Cork City FC were under the ownership of a company owned by chairman Tom Coughlan, who’d taken the club out of the examinership process following the withdrawal of support by a hedge fund company, Arkaga, the previous summer.

It was an incredibly difficult time for players and the club. Around that time, I had a testimonial match lined up and was concerned about how it would go.

I needn’t have worried. Along with friends and family, a recently-created fans group named FORAS volunteered to help me to run the match. They were brilliant — taking over the gates and stewarding as well as the many other thankless jobs that needed doing on a match night at Turner’s Cross.

Then, in early 2010, after the holding company behind Cork City was wound up, FORAS (who’d had the foresight to lodge a separate licensing application) entered the equation, allowing for an almost seamless transition, albeit into the First Division, under the name Cork City FORAS Co-op.

Now those volunteers were back on the gates of the club during league and cup games, stewarding, making coffee and tea, smiling and laughing as they welcomed fans into the ground as fellow owners.

I remember looking around Turner’s Cross during one of the first games after FORAS had taken over with an overriding feeling of pride and respect. This was very different to anything that had happened before to domestic soccer in Cork.

It wasn’t long before FORAS had bought back the name and rights to Cork City FC and helped the club back into the Premier Division. By 2017, they were double champions and in 2018, played in the Champions League.

During this period, long-term sponsors Clonakilty Black Pudding came on board, and a very progressive partnership with UCC emerged. However, since 2018, debt and on-field issues have surfaced, placing the club into a dangerous cycle, ultimately leading to a serious Revenue bill in early 2020 and relegation to the First Division earlier this week.

There can be no doubt that mistakes were made. From my remote vantage point, it seemed that little was done during the good times to bring in outside financial support should things turn, as they inevitably do in this league.

If that was indeed the case, it was naive, and when the rainy day did come in February 2020, the current board appeared to be in the unenviable position of having to beg for help in order to achieve a licence for the current season. It seems that they did very well to find Trevor Hemmings and Grovemoor to bail out the club.

Now the current board want to give the whole club to Grovemoor. They feel that the current FORAS model doesn’t support a successful professional team.

But have they considered a different model, with FORAS still involved? It seems they’ve already concluded that they don’t see a future for FORAS with Cork City FC.

To me, it seems that they want their fellow members to press the nuclear button. The answer for them, as Christy Moore would put it, is for FORAS to ‘Go, move, shift’. I don’t doubt the current board’s bona fides, but I strongly disagree with that conclusion.

The League of Ireland has a troublesome boom-and-bust cycle which too many Cork clubs have experienced.

In recent times, the three-year gap between our league win in 2005 and examinership in 2008 on the one hand, and the period from the double in 2017 to the financial problems in 2020 on the other, is no coincidence.

There are greater forces at play than merely the decisions and financial ability of FORAS. So after 10 years of largely good work, do the recent problems mean that FORAS should play no part in its future? Surely not.

What if FORAS, as they were originally created to be, were to remain as a smaller part of the club, as trusted hands to ensure the identity of the club and to help steady the ship in times of crisis? This would seem to an ideal solution.

Why can’t this be part of a successful future with Grovemoor, Trevor Hemmings, or some other investor?

There are many other examples of working hybrid models. Wimbledon Dons in the English League One have an arrangement that allows their fans trust retain 75% of the ownership of the club, and a recent initiative entitled ‘The Plough Lane Bond’ has allowed more than £5m (€5.5m) to be raised to help fund a new stadium at their traditional home ground.

Recently-crowned LOI champions Shamrock Rovers have a hybrid model. The club is partially owned by the Shamrock Rovers Members Club, with businessman Ray Wilson owning 50% since 2016.

This has resulted in successful full-time football in a club that for a long time had struggled despite its great heritage.

But the hybrid model is not on the table tomorrow. This vote is about giving everything to Grovemoor.

The question is: Why the complete handover without a guarantee of involvement for FORAS?

Why not the idea of a shared club, or the guarantee of some interest for FORAS, even with Grovemoor as the majority shareholder?

If Grovemoor and Trevor Hemmings are as philanthropic as they seem, with a genuine interest in the wellbeing of Cork City FC, why wouldn’t they be amendable to a hybrid model even after a No vote?

I’m not a paid member of FORAS, so I am not as up to date as their members (although they kindly awarded me an honorary membership at my testimonial, something which I still treasure).

However, my view is that FORAS needs to be part of the future of a successful Cork City FC, whether the Preston owner takes an ownership interest or not. Grovemoor and FORAS could be an excellent partnership leading to a brilliant upturn in the fortunes of the club. But the only way to ensure that FORAS is involved in the future of the club rests on this week’s vote.

The hope is that whatever occurs over the next six to nine months, we might see crowds welcomed back to Turner’s Cross by those supporters who truly saved the club from tumbling into the abyss back in 2010.

Perhaps they might even have an investor in place at that point to help push the club, as they continue to man the gates, prepare the tea and biscuits, sell the tickets, and generate the recurring goodwill that has been the hallmark of Turner’s Cross for some time now.

It would be a lesser place and a lesser club without them.