First Division title race goes down the wire

It promises to be a nail-biting few hours on Tuesday night in a blanket finish to the regular First Division season.

Remarkably, all five final matches of the truncated 18-game campaign have something riding on the result.

Drogheda United and Bray Wanderers are going for the title and the coveted automatic promotion place.

One of them will miss out on a chance to go into the play-offs along with three from a possible five of UCD, Longford Town, Cabinteely, Galway United and Cobh Ramblers.

A week ago Bray were in pole position as they sat five points clear of Drogheda.

But the Boynesiders won their back match at Galway before beating Wexford at home on Saturday.

At the same time, Bray lost to a stoppage-time goal at the Carlisle Grounds as Galway reignited their play-off hopes.

Drogheda thus lead the table by a point ahead of facing fifth-placed Cabinteely when victory at Stradbrook would guarantee the title.

But Cabinteely will almost certainly need a win also with both Galway and Cobh capable of overtaking them when they host UCD and Shamrock Rovers II respectively.

Bray travel to Athlone Town knowing that a win gives them the title if Drogheda don’t do likewise at Cabinteely.

“Regardless of whether we won, drew or lost, we would have had to go to Athlone and win,” said Bray boss Gary Cronin after Saturday’s heartbreaking defeat to Galway. “Nothing has changed in that regard. We just lost control of our destiny which is disappointing.”

Galway have seen an extraordinary resurgence since former Cork City manager John Caulfield took charge in early September. The Tribesmen reopened a window of opportunity on the final day following Saturday’s dramatic stoppage-time win at Bray. Galway host third-placed UCD needing to win and hope that either Longford, who need just a draw away at Wexford, or Cabinteely are beaten. Such are the myriad permutations, though, a five-goal win for Galway would see them finish above the Students.

“Eight weeks ago we hadn’t won a match,” said Caulfield.

“The lads have turned that around with seven wins out of nine.

“But even if we win (tonight) we’re not guaranteed anything.

“It’s great for everyone looking in. Drogheda and Bray decide who goes up and we’ve to see if we can make the play-offs.” Behind Galway on goal difference in seventh place, Cobh Ramblers are very much the outside bet to extend their season.

Stuart Ashton’s side must beat Shamrock Rovers II well and hope that at least two of the results involving Longford, Cabinteely and Galway goes their way if they’re to sneak a play-off.