Revitalised Saints burst Everton's bubble with impressive home win

Premier League: Southampton 2 Everton 0

A year to the day since they suffered a 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester City, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side provided further evidence of how far they have come since that embarrassing low point by handing early Premier League leaders Everton a harsh reality check.

The Saints' form during the second half of last season showed they have long since moved on from that loss which has come to be seen as a turning point in Hasenhuttl’s period in charge at St Mary’s Stadium. But the anniversary was as good a time as any to reinforce the sense that ambitions at the south coast club have been significantly raised since then with an impressive display that brought Everton’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign to an abrupt halt.

First half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams set the course for victory while a contentious red card for Lucas Digne, the Everton full-back, completed a frustrating afternoon for Carlo Ancelotti, who condemned the dismissal as “a joke’.

“I think it was definitely one of our best performances so far against a good side,” said Hasenhuttl. “Good game management, good balance. We did it in a fantastic way. In the last games we also showed in possession, a good improvement and massive steps forward.”

Everton came into the game knowing they had the opportunity to move three points clear at the top following the controversial 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby. Richarlison was sent off against Liverpool and whilst Ancelotti having no complaints about that decision, the Everton manager confirmed afterwards that they will appeal against Digne’s dismissal for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.

“The red card was a joke, I don't know why, maybe the fact that there was a lot of talk about (Jordan) Pickford and Richarlison against Liverpool affected the decision,” said the Italian.

Everyone knows that it was not a red card. We will appeal, to lose a player like Lucas Digne for three games like this is not fair.

“It was not a good day, it was not a good performance. We have to move forward because we don’t like to lose games but in football it happens. I cannot forget what we did until now and we have to keep going.”

Ancelotti’s side, which included Ben Godfrey for a first start in place of the injured Seamus Coleman, were second best throughout and could have fallen behind early on had Nathan Redmond made more of a good opportunity before the home side eventually forced the lead in the 27th minute after Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings combined. Clever control and a deft pass from Ings released Ward-Prowse to the right of the area and he struck the ball decisively beyond Pickford into the far corner.

Godfrey was having a difficult debut on the right was again exposed, this time by Ings, as the Saints’ striker once again played provider, standing up a cross to Adams at the far post who fired in his second goal of the season via a deflection off Sigurdsson.

The interval provided only temporary relief for the visitors with Saints continuing where they had left off following the restart. Bertrand was appealing for a penalty as he went down under Godfrey’s challenge but Kevin Friend waved away his claim. Ings was then inches away from connecting with Armstrong’s cross as Saints found success down the right once more.

"To keep winning is impossible, there is not one team in football who wins every game, sometimes you have to lose and the reaction is important,” said Ancelotti.

We are still at the top of the league and nobody expected this. This defeat won't change our spirit.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-2-2): McCarthy 6; Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 7, Vestergaard 8, Bertrand 7; Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 8; Armstrong 7 (I Diallo 86), Redmond 6; Adams 8 (N’Lundulu 89), Ings 9.

Subs not used: Forster, Stephens, Long, Tella, Vokins. Booked: Walker-Peters.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Godfrey 4, Mina 6, Keane 6, Digne 5; Allan 7, Doucoure 6 (Delph 58); Rodriguez 6, Sigurdsson 6 (Gordon 58), Iwobi 6 (Bernard 45); Calvert-Lewin 6.

Subs not used: Olsen, Nkounkou, Gomes, Davies.

Referee: K Friend 6