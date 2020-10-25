Waterford take big step towards European football with win over Dundalk

WATERFORD FC 1 DUNDALK FC 0

John Martin scored a crucial winning goal as Waterford FC put themselves in pole position for fourth place and a possible European spot with victory over Dundalk in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at the RSC on Sunday.

It was a win that Fran Rockett’s side deserved as they were dominant for long periods with Martin’s 57th-minute header the difference at the final whistle as the Blues moved a point behind the Lilywhites in the race for Europe.

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy was denied by an outstanding save from Brian Murphy on 14 minutes after he linked up with Stefan Colovic, before Daryl Murphy had Waterford’s best chance five minutes before the break with his left-footed effort from the top of the penalty area trickling inches wide.

Murphy warmed the hands of Aaron McCarey on the stroke of the half time whistle before the home side came out in the second half with no fear against a visiting side that were still trying to get over the disappointment of Europa League defeat at the hands of Molde.

Brian Murphy did well on 48 minutes when the goalkeeper caught a Colovic header underneath the crossbar after getting on the end of a John Mountney cross before the home side struck for the only goal of the contest.

Matty Smith was fouled out on the right touchline and Ali Coote's ball to the back post from that free saw Will Fitzgerald put a superb ball back into the danger area where Martin’s downward header beat McCarey's dive.

Martin shot weakly at McCarey on the hour mark before a long Brian Murphy clearance set Daryl Murphy clear on goal on 75 minutes, but the Dundalk keeper got a vital touch on the ball that took it just wide of the left-hand post.

Pat Hoban had a chance to break Waterford hearts five minutes before the final whistle when the ball broke into his path after Jake Davidson’s clearance, but his left-footed strike was just wide of Murphy’s far post as the Blues picked up a massive three points in their hopes for Europe.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Jake Davidson, Robbie Weir, Tyreke Wilson, Niall O’Keeffe, John Martin (Tunmise Sobowale ’73), Will Fitzgerald (Will Longbottom ’66), Ali Coote, Matty Smith, Daryl Murphy (Dean Walsh ’90).

DUNDALK: Aaron McCarey, John Mountney, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Conor Dummigan (Darragh Leahy ’66), Chris Shields (Greg Sloggett ’77), Jordan Flores (Pat Hoban ’61), Stefan Colovic (Sean Gannon ’66), Sean Murray (Patrick McEleney ’61), Michael Duffy, David McMillan.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).