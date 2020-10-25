Healy: 'We are down at the bottom for a reason. Let's not dress it up'

There is to be no great escape for Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and interim manager Colin Healy certainly didn’t feel that the Rebel Army deserved a stay of execution in the top flight.

Saturday’s loss at Sligo Rovers left City hanging on to top-flight status and any hope of survival was eradicated as Finn Harps won away to Bohemians later the same evening. Having fallen behind in the first half, City got back in the game thanks to a Dylan McGlade equaliser but a 74th-minute penalty from former City player Ronan Coughlan proved to be the winner.

Healy didn’t hold back in his appraisal of the side’s performance in the game or over the season.

“I’m just going to be honest here,” he said, “I didn’t think it was good enough. It’s hard to watch – we get back in the game and then give a silly penalty away and game’s over. It’s tough to take.

“It’s bad decision-making, that’s what it is. You see in the game – a goalkeeper kicks it 60 yards and we can’t defend it. It’s schoolboy stuff and if you can’t do it here, you’re going to get punished and that’s what happened tonight.

“We’re down the bottom of the table for a reason, let’s not dress it up. These mistakes have happened throughout the season.

“If they keep happening, then you get punished and you don’t pick up points. Unfortunately, that’s why we’re sitting bottom of the table. The boys go out and play, you can back them up as much as you want but, if you keep giving silly goals away, you get punished and you’ve no right to win any matches.”

City will count the cost of three first-half minutes in which they missed a penalty before falling behind. The visitors were awarded a spot-kick in the eighth minute when Alec Byrne’s shot from outside the area was adjudged to have hit the hand of Sligo defender John Mahon but Kit Elliott’s shot-kick was well saved by Ed McGinty for a corner.

Soon after, Sligo were in front as a McGinty free kick from deep cleared the City defence and Ogedi-Uzokwe latched on to the loose ball and slotted past Liam Bossin.

While City tried to respond well, they couldn’t create many clear-cut chances, even though Sligo didn’t really threaten much for the rest of the first half, either.

The introduction of Cian Bargery for the second half helped to bring a greater threat to City as they switched to a 4-3-3 and Cian Coleman and Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh had chances before McGlade’s equaliser on 64. Having just come on, the winger sent in a low free kick from the left edge of the penalty area and the ball went all the way to the net.

With their tails up, City pushed for a lead goal and, in quick succession, Coleman had a shot saved, Bargary fired over from distance and Jake O’Brien got his head to an O’Connor free kick but McGinty denied him. Their momentum was punctured though as Sligo re-took the lead when Bossin didn’t claim a corner and fouled Ogedi-Uzokwe for a penalty, which Coughlan converted.

Though Bargary shot over after a good run and Coleman drew a fine save from McGinty following good work by sub Cian Murphy, a City equaliser couldn’t be found.

It was a first win in seven for Sligo, moving them up fourth ahead of next week’s FAI Cup quarter-final against Derry City. Manager Liam Buckley was satisfied but still wants more.

“It wasn’t our best performance, for sure, but nonetheless a very important three points,” he said.

“You look at the table – we’ve jumped up to fourth, we’d have been third from bottom with a loss, so we’ll take the win.

“We passed the ball a bit better and there was better balance in the group. They created quite a few chances, but that said, I still want things better. I do think there’s a better performance in the group.”

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 77); Seymore, Morahan; Devers, DeVries (Noone half-time), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan.

CORK CITY: Bossin; Olowu, O’Brien, O’Connor; Ochieng, Coleman, Byrne (McGlade 60), Morrissey, Hurley (Bargary half-time); O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 80), Elliott.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).