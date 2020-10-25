Klopp happy as Jota and tactical shift trouble Sheffield United

The spectre of an injured Virgil van Dijk is destined to hang over Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for this entire season but, while the champions may live to regret their failure to sign a new centre-half this summer, one close-season arrival is already proving his worth.

Diogo Jota, signed late in the window for £41m (€45m) from Wolves, was an arrival that raised some eyebrows, outside Anfield at least, especially when central defender Dejan Lovren had been allowed to leave without a replacement being signed.

But Jota’s winning goal against a resilient Sheffield United was his second of the season and, more significantly, his presence allowed Klopp a major tactical shift.

A consistent 4-3-3 formation has been Klopp’s staple throughout their run of success but the addition of an in-form Jota allowed the Reds to adopt a 4-2-3-1 look at Anfield.

Mo Salah was the spearhead up front, another goalscorer Roberto Firmino behind him and Jota and Sadio Mane filling the wide positions.

Rivals look jealously at the attacking options Pep Guardiola has at Manchester City, but there cannot be many better ”foursomes” available to any manager across Europe.

“It was not so much about getting Diogo on the pitch because he can play a lot of positions in our usual formation,” explained Klopp. “It was like, ‘How can we start? How can we change? How can we do all the stuff which is important in a game? How can we cause them problems?’

“Sheffield United has a big advantage obviously that they prepare a full week for our game. So we thought with a slight change we could at least give them some problems as well, which we did actually.”

Jota was key to that, turning in an excellent performance. Xherdan Shaqiri was signed to fulfil that kind of role two years ago but, for a variety of reasons, has failed to deliver while Japanese striker Takumi Minamino is still being eased into the rotation 10 months after joining.

But Portuguese international Jota has hit the ground running and fits seamlessly into a well-drilled line-up that has, in recent years, largely selected itself every week.

“He’s a good player, huh?” said Klopp. “It’s not too much about what he has brought to the club, it’s that he’s a good player — that’s what I really love — and it’s why we signed him. He is quick, he has physicality, he is strong, good in the air, good on the ground. He has exactly the quality we need.”

Still, while the integration of Jota into first team matters offers cause for optimism, and explains why Klopp was so keen to talk up his efforts, the absence of the injured Van Dijk could not be avoided.

Fabinho has moved back from midfield to join Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, injured for the Blades visit, as the only two specialist recognised central defenders in the first team squad. United manager Chris Wilder, mindful of Van Dijk’s loss, adopted a game plan which saw high balls routinely pumped in the direction of target man Oli McBurnie, to good effect.

It was also significant that it was Fabinho’s foul on McBurnie that presented Sander Berge with the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot, before Fabinho equalised before the break and Jota headed the 64th minute winner.

Thank goodness Klopp could rely on fit-again goalkeeper Alisson, rather than Adrian, with the Brazilian dealing impressively with a string of United chances and a number of high balls from crosses and set-pieces.

“Getting Ali back is of course a big boost for all of us,” said Klopp. “It was nearly three weeks he was out, I think, and feels like we had 50 games between now and then! I was really happy when he gave the green light and said, ‘Yes, I am ready’ because it was his decision.”

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Fabinho 5, Gomez 5, Robertson 7; Wijnaldum 6, Henderson 7; Jota 7 (Milner 82), Firmino 7 (Minamino 83), Mane 8; Salah 9.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ramsdale 6; Basham 7, Egan 7, Stevens 7; Baldock 8, Berge 7, Ampadu 7, Lundstram 6 (McGoldrick 76, 7), Osborn 6; McBurnie 6, Brewster 5 (Burke 54, 7).

Referee: Mike Dean 8.