Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Pay-per-view suddenly became pay through the nose 

Operation ‘Survival Without Virgil’ began with two wins, neither impressive but as we’re often told they all count.

There was some excessive bravado, given Fabinho’s performance in Amsterdam, but against Sheffield United he looked exactly what he is; a makeshift defender, and this will be a long couple of months.

Lord knows no-one even sarcastically wept when Lovren left but not replacing him at all felt like daring Fate to do her worst, and she has. Still, we can always choose from about 20 midfield players, so not everything’s gloomy.

We probably shouldn’t be travelling to Europe, given the current climate, but contracts have been signed and television’s insatiable desire for football must be sated. Not sure what we want is even a consideration anymore, or health.

Rejection of the elite’s spurious power-grab ‘solution’ triggered inevitable super league rumours. It always happens when the vultures don’t get their way. As a Liverpool fan you’re caught in an intricate web. What’s best for our club is rarely what’s best for football as a whole.

With Real Madrid stumbling against Shakhtar and United-Chelsea producing a rancid cesspit of a match, greedy Liverpool’s early fumbling on Saturday must have caused further minnow hilarity.

Not many outsiders were watching it, however. The latest brainwave from the Gordon Gekkos of the game is lumping an extra sum on a match that viewers thought they’d already shelled out for.

Pay-per-view suddenly became pay through the nose per view – or else – and many didn’t like it. Supporters were encouraged to donate to local foodbanks instead, and thousands did.

Football is a luxury, not a necessity

At a time of great austerity, when some are struggling to feed their kids and getting no help from a relentlessly cruel government, it’s not a good look for the Premier League.

Through months of lockdown many must have concluded they could happily live without football for a good while longer. When all’s said and done it’s a luxury not a necessity but all they see is dollar signs, like a cartoon miser, and they won’t allow any snowflake repugnance to obstruct them.

I’m sure many of you struggle with the term Terrace Talk when we can’t stand on a terrace, but when you can’t actually watch the match live it’s fast approaching farce.

Those supporters who did cough up were initially ‘rewarded’ with a calamitous opening 40 minutes. There’s something about this team that senses it might not be their day, and after their gift penalty United could and probably should have scored more.

It turned out okay in the end but not without a few extra scares. Klopp’s hand has been forced by injury and a ridiculous workload but replacing all the Fab 3 after an hour against Ajax was asking for a karmic bloody nose.

He exceeded that by using four forwards on Saturday, presumably assuming the Blades would be too blunt to cut us. He was wrong but he’s got away with it all. A lucky general, always the best to have.

I like Jota, he’s hit the ground running and should radiate more light in a season that threatened to cloud up quickly after Villa and Everton. Now we’re second, a semblance of normality pervades.

But for how long? There’s more darkness to come. On the club’s fixture list, there’s an ominous space by the Leicester game in November where television information normally goes.

That implies another ‘experiment’ with PPV forthcoming. They smell money, like sharks with blood it’s driving them berserk.

These bastards are obviously not backing down, but nor will we. They ought to know that by now. What did they say in 2016 when thousands of Kopites walked out in protest at rising prices? “Message received”, wasn’t it?

Clearly, they need a reminder. At a time when many of our supporters are struggling to pay bills, this isn’t the time for insatiably chasing short-term pocket money.

I’m almost tempted to think they just don’t care…