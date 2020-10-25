Raheem Sterling to launch foundation for deprived children

Raheem Sterling to launch foundation for deprived children

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 09:24
Alexander Britton, PA

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is planning to launch a foundation aimed at helping disadvantaged young people.

Sterling, 25, said he wanted to create something “humongous” for the people he was helping with the organisation which would focus on social mobility.

The England international’s charitable body would help those supported by Marcus Rashford, who plays for his club’s rivals Manchester United, and his food poverty activism.

Speaking to the Sunday Times magazine, Sterling said: “That’s me finished with the ‘what can happen, what should happen’. Now I’m trying to put into place stuff I can do myself.

“Stuff to give young people in the same circumstances I was in another shot. If there is a university they want to go to, football equipment they need, other things … I want to be a helping hand.”

The Sunday Times reported Sterling was still working on the finer details of the foundation, but that his contribution was likely to be seven figures.

It added he has asked his club and his main sponsors to match his contribution, meaning the fund could top £10m (€11m). 

He said: “It comes down to, OK, I come from northwest London, I move out of my area – what good is it if I take all I have made in life, my success and just build a big house somewhere? I’m happy, cool, but that’s not who I am.”

Read More

Crisis, what crisis? as Madrid put Barca to the sword in Clasico

More in this section

Liverpool v Sheffield United - Premier League - Anfield Jota just the job for VVD-less Liverpool
Sligo Rovers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City's relegation to First Division confirmed; Rovers crowned champs as Harps shock Bohs
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford No cut or thrust for Man Utd despite Cavani and Greenwood cameos  
sterlingpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up