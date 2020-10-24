Jota just the job for VVD-less Liverpool

Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Firmino 41, Jota 64) Sheff Utd 1 (Berge 13 pen)

Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota allowed Liverpool to forget, temporarily at least, the crushing loss of Virgil van Dijk, but this performance posed more questions than it answered about the prolonged absence of the inspirational Dutchman.

With van Dijk out for an unspecified and long period of time - almost certainly the whole of the current campaign - following knee ligament surgery, Liverpool’s defence looked vulnerable and fell behind.

But, after Fabinho had scored his first goal since July to equalise, brilliant work down the left from Sadio Mane ended in a cross which Jota headed in powerfully after 64 minutes.

But, with Fabinho partnering Joe Gomez in the heart of the Liverpool defence, there was more than enough to concern Klopp and give hope to their title rivals.

United had yet to take the lead in a Premier League game this season but, predictably given the build-up to the contest and the collective anguish in the red half of Merseyside over van Dijk’s loss, that was about to change.

It was the Dutchman’s replacement - in positional terms, at least - Fabinho who fouled Oli McBurnie on the edge of the Liverpool area with referee Mike Dean first awarding a free-kick and then, on the advice of VAR Andre Marriner, turning that into a penalty.

Sander Berge showed supreme composure in beating the recalled Alisson with a penalty into the bottom right-hand corner.

Klopp could certainly consider himself fortunate to have his Brazilian number one back from injury, and replacing the hapless Adrian, who had let in nine goals in his two games against Villa and Everton.

In an incredible spell, the Blades appealed for another pen after George Baldock’s cross struck Andy Robertson’s arm, Ethan Ampadu played in McBurnie who missed the target badly from a wide angle and another Baldock centre picked out Ben Osborn for a spectacular first-time volley which was saved, brilliantly.

It looked like Liverpool might regret missing a couple of very early chances, the result of poor goalkeeping by United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The game was barely a minute old when he raced unnecessarily from his area to intercept Robertson’s long ball, was beaten by Mane and watched, in relief, as John Egan stopped his shot from going in.

Then Ramsdale was almost caught out by a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who saw the keeper off his line, and almost succeeded in lobbing him from inside his own half, before the United man back-pedalled and tipped the ball over.

Having gone behind, there were few moments in which the Blades defence looked unduly troubled before Liverpool illustrated that, with their roster of outrageous individual talent, a goal is never far away.

Jordan Henderson’s 41st-minute cross found Mane and his powerful header was well saved by Ramnsdale, only for Firmino to tap the rebound into the empty net.

Impressive Sheffield wing-back Baldock sniffed a moment of glory early in the second half, shooting excitedly from the edge of the area and seeing his effort deflected just wide, but Liverpool were slowly gaining momentum and looking more like themselves.

Before Jota’s second goal, Salah actually thought he had netted when Alexander-Arnold played forward a cross which the Egyptian controlled audaciously, juggling the ball, then poking it in on the volley. The VAR was correct in judging Salah offside but what a goal that would have been.

There were chances for the visitors and an anxious finale but Salah might have eased those concerns when he struck the post after 80 minutes.

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Fabinho 5, Gomez 5, Robertson 7; Wijnaldum 6, Henderson 7; Jota 7 (Milner 82), Firmino 7 (Minamino 83), Mane 8; Salah 9. Subs (not used): Adrian, Jones, Shaqiri, Phillips, N Williams.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ramsdale 6; Basham 7, Egan 7, Stevens 7; Baldock 8, Berge 7, Ampadu 7, Lundstram 6 (McGoldrick 76, 7), Osborn 6; McBurnie 6, Brewster 5 (Burke 54, 7).

Subs (not used): Sharp, Jagielka, Norwood, Robinson, Verrips.

Referee: Mike Dean 8