Battling Hammers hold on for precious point

Premier League: West Ham 1 (Antonio 18) Man City 1 (Foden 51)

Phil Foden came off the bench to secure Manchester City a draw at West Ham. The young midfielder, on at half-time to replace Sergio Aguero, took just six minutes to haul Pep Guardiola's side level.

West Ham had taken a first-half lead through a spectacular bicycle kick from Michail Antonio.

City, transformed by the introductions of Foden and fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, dominated the second half but were unable to add to their solitary goal.

The Hammers will be encouraged by another point, following on from Sunday's dramatic comeback at Tottenham, and given that their record in this fixture is atrocious. But injuries have taken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchanged starting line-up for the first time since October 2017, some 172 games ago.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said it was "a great point".

He added on BT Sport: "We've been in fantastic form recently, and I thought in the first half we were excellent. I think they only had one shot on target, we nullified their main players and Mic scored a great goal.

"In the second half, I think that's something we need to work on - starting out the blocks a bit quicker. We did it at Spurs, but today we started a bit sloppy and Phil scored a great goal. From thereon it was dig in and give everything we've got for that point.

"I think the last three or four times they have played here they have scored four, five. It shows we are building something. The manager (David Moyes) has been brilliant. I think we've found a formation that suits our players.

"We're working hard for each other, we're giving everything for each other. That's what the fans expect and that's what we demand as players."

Foden said Guardiola had told him to "try to be lively, come on and make a difference", and he said: "I tried to do that.

"Obviously I got the goal, and it's unfortunate we couldn't get the second. On another day Raz (Sterling) and Riyad finish their chances.

"I always like to arrive in the box and I enjoy scoring goals, so I'm going to try to continue that form."

When asked if, after a difficult few weeks, it was nice just to be back on the pitch playing football, Foden said: "Yeah, definitely. It's nice to be playing as much as possible, because I love this club and I love playing for them."

Guardiola clearly wanted to build on the momentum from Wednesday's Champions League win over Porto, but instead they looked weary in the first half and it was West Ham who took the initiative with Antonio firing them into an 18th-minute lead.

Tomas Soucek began the move down the City left, laying the ball off to his Czech mate Vladimir Coufal.

Right-back Coufal, making his home debut, swung in a cross which Antonio, despite being surrounded by five defenders and Ruben Dias, acrobatically hooked over his shoulder and past Ederson.

Guardiola replaced Aguero with Foden and moved Raheem Sterling, who had been kept very quiet by Coufal, into the central striker's role.

Within six minutes they were level, Cancelo tearing past Coufal and crossing for Foden to turn and fire home.

WEST HAM: Fabianski, Cresswell, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko (Antonio, 51), Haller (Bowen, 68)

MAN CITY: Ederson, Walker, Cancelo, Ruben Dias, García, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan, Sergio Agüero, Mahrez, Sterling.

Subs: Foden (Aguero, 45), De Bruyne (Silva, 68), Zinchenko (Walker, 78).

Referee: Mike Dean