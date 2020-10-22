Europa League round-up: Slick AC Milan turn on the style at Celtic

Celtic suffered their second successive home defeat as AC Milan secured a 3-1 victory in their Europa League Group H opener.

The Scottish champions were still smarting from their 2-0 loss in Saturday’s Old Firm derby at Celtic Park when they had to contend with the Italian giants.

The Serie A side dampened an enthusiastic start by the hosts in the 14th minute when midfielder Rade Krunic headed in a cross from Samuel Castillejo before Brahim Diaz added a second with a drive just before the break.

Celtic’s response was admirable and Mohamed Elyounoussi reduced the deficit with a header from fellow second-half substitute Ryan Christie’s 76th-minute corner but Milan substitute Jens Petter Hauge clinched the win with a counter-attack goal in added time.

Leicester made the perfect start to their Europa League campaign after a comfortable 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk. James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Kelechi Iheanacho struck to give the Foxes victory in the Group G opener.

Kasper Schmeichel denied Vladyslav Kabayev but the hosts eventually brushed off the visitors from Ukraine without the injured Jamie Vardy.

They travel to AEK Athens next week, after facing Arsenal on Sunday, having made their European return following a three-year absence.

Steven Gerrard hailed Kemar Roofe’s moment of genius and insisted he had never seen a better goal live than the Rangers frontman’s stunning strike from inside his own half that sank Standard Liege in rain-soaked Belgium.

The Ibrox boss has a catalogue of impressive goals from his playing days but he admitted none stack up to the effort which put the seal on a 2-0 Europa League triumph at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.James Tavernier fired Gers ahead from the penalty spot as the Light Blues claimed their first away win in a group-stage clash since Walter Smith’s team beat Lyon back in 2007.

But it was Roofe’s incredible effort, from his own half, which has snatched the headlines, and Gerrard insists the former Leeds man deserves his moment in the spotlight.

Gerrard said: “None of my goals were in that league. He knocks two people off the ball with sheer strength on a difficult pitch in the worst conditions I’ve seen. Then he manages to take someone on - and to then have the vision and audacity to try the strike in the first place, I just think that’s a moment of genius. It’s probably the best goal I’ve seen live - and I’ve been a professional since 1998. Unbelievable strike.”