Gary Rogers sets sights on Arsenal after frustrating night for Dundalk

Uefa Europa League: Dundalk 1 Molde 2

Gary Rogers is relishing the chance to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next week despite this opening Europa League Group B defeat to the Norwegian champions.

The Dundalk goalkeeper was beaten twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to turn a 1-0 lead, earned courtesy of another Sean Murray header, into a frustrating loss as the group stages got underway.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were doing something similar to Molde in carving out a 2-1 win away from home having fallen behind to Rapid Vienna. Dundalk's task in London next week will be as challenging as it is exciting.

"It's a massive occasion for everyone at the club," said Rogers who played his 50th European game last night. "Arsenal are a top team and we have to play at our very best in attack and in defence to get something from the game. We're relishing it as a group."

His manager Filippo Giovagnoli couldn't bring himself to look that far ahead. His thoughts were still on a game that had slipped away, and on Sunday's game away to Waterford.

European football has still to be secured for next season.

Giovagnoli actually chided himself for not making his substitutions earlier but he also took another swipe at the succession of fixtures his side are having to play in the midst of this continental run.

The Italian made five changes to the team that accounted for Derry City last time out with Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Chris Shields, John Mountney, and Pat Hoban all coming in.

Molde were without a quartet due to injuries, most notably their 27-year old striker Leke James who has been their chief marksman in a Norwegian league where they lie second but too far back to retain the title.

The visitors looked the more dangerous early on, particularly down the home right flank where Kristoffer Huagen and winger Mathis Bolly frequently found purchase.

Dundalk's use of the ball was too poor too often but they did threaten down the other flank. One such move led to Patrick Hoban finding the net only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

Harsh? It hardly matters now.

Molde's best effort of the half came from one of six corners when the ball was cleared as far as right-back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen. His strike whisked inches past Rogers' post.

Murray's breakthrough was a thing of beauty, both in its genesis and its execution. Mountney swapped passes with Sean Gannon and then whipped in a perfect cross which was met by a superb glancing header.

It was the 27-year old's third goal in three European games, a run that started with his effort against Sheriff in Moldova and continued against KI of the Faroe Islands. All three, incidentally, have been with his head.

It was all Molde in the second half. The Norwegians laid siege to the home goal at times and got their reward just after the hour when the influential Etzaz Hussain volleyed home a goal. It deflected off Gannon whose night only got worse when he gave away a penalty 10 minutes later.

It was an easy one for the referee to give after the right-back closed in on the substitute Erling Knudtzon as the latter bore down on goal. Ohi Omoijuanfo converted with a superb spot kick low to the right of Rogers, who had guessed the right way.

The League of Ireland side did manage to launch a belated assault as the game came to a close but it was too little and too late. A bad start then in what was supposed to be the 'easiest' of the home side's six games.

"There is positives to the performance," said Rogers. "We weren't overawed. We created as many chances as they did but we probably didn't get the rub of the green that you need in European games.

"It's those fine margins. Every team we play will be ranked higher than us.

It is very tough this Europa League and we need to be at our best to get points.

DUNDALK: G Rogers; S Gannon, B Gartland, D Leahy; S Murray, C Shields, G Sloggett; J Mountney, P Hoban, M Duffy.

Substitutes: P McEleney for Sloggett (64); D McMIllan for Gannon, A Boyle for Murray and C Dummigan for Leahy (all 77); S Colovic for Duffy (79).

MOLDE: A Linde; MH Pedersen, M Bjornbak, S Gregersen, K Haugen; F Aursnes, M Wolf Ekrem, E Hussain; E Hestad, O Omojuanfro, M Bolly.

Substitutes: E Knudtzon for Bolly (69); M Ellingsen for Wolf Eikrem (81); O Brynhildsen for Omoijuanfro (92).

Referee: P Viljanen (Finland).