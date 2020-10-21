Several Roscommon footballers restricting movements after confirmed Covid case

The county board confirmed they will field a team against Cavan on Saturday
Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 22:24
John Fogarty

Several Roscommon footballers and management figures are restricting their movements after a member of the panel tested positive for Covid-19.

Anthony Cunningham’s side, who beat Armagh last weekend to strengthen their promotion chances from Division 2, are due to face Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday. The county board confirmed they will field a team for the game.

A statement from the county board this evening read: “A member of the Roscommon Senior football panel has tested positive for Covid-19. On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management who have been deemed to be close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also began their period of restricted movement.

“These panel members and management will only rejoin the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE. The senior football management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.

“Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday in round 7 of the National Football League as planned. Roscommon GAA will be making no further comment on this matter.” 

After Armagh and Fermanagh, Roscommon are the third county in Division 2 to experience a Covid-19 situation.

