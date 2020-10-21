Change of luck for Liverpool in victory over Ajax

Ajax 0 Liverpool 1

After a weekend in which Liverpool were entitled to think luck had deserted them, Jurgen Klopp’s side benefitted from a significant slice of good fortune that allowed them to kick-start their Champions League campaign with a win.

Saturday’s derby draw with Everton came at the cost of a serious knee injury to Virgil van Dijk and a lingering sense of frustration at the offside call that ruled out Jordan Henderson’s late effort. In the Johan Cruyff ArenA, however, things went Liverpool’s way with the opening Group D game settled by the scruffiest of own-goal conceded by Nicolas Tagliafico 10 minutes before the break.

Not that Liverpool owed everything to luck. A resolute, determined performance brought deserved reward and, built on the platform of a clean sheet, provided a timely lift.

Klopp had clearly been irritated by questions about his side’s prospects without Van Dijk during the pre-match press conference while Georginio Wijnaldum had made no attempt to disguise his thought about the challenge that had led to the centre-back’s injury.

The challenge for Klopp’s side, though, was to shake off the nagging sense of injustice they have carried with them since Saturday’s visit to Goodison Park refocus their efforts on the start of their European campaign.

And while Klopp knows this was far from a vintage display from his side, he could be satisfied they did enough to make a telling start. After a testing few days, this was a valuable away win.

The concerns about Liverpool’s backline certainly did not appear misplaced during an unconvincing opening. The absence of Joel Matip along with Van Dijk meant Joe Gomez was the senior partner in a makeshift central defensive pairing with Fabinho and the 23-year-old was quickly involved in a mix-up with Adrian that did nothing to inspire confidence.

Adrian has struggled to fill the gap left by Alisson since the Brazil goalkeeper was injured at the end of September and he again appeared to be at fault by rushing out to clear when Gomez was looking to pass backwards.

The replacement keeper, though, redeemed himself later in the first half when, having earlier saved well from Lisandro Martinez’s header, spread himself to deny Quincy Promes’s close-range shot that should have given the home side a 33rd-minute lead.

The way Ajax opened up the Liverpool defence on that occasion reinforced the concern that Klopp’s side were vulnerable to the home side’s early attacking moves despite their willingness to defend deeper than usual at times. The visitors were also struggling to create meaningful opportunities when they did manage to put Ajax onto the back foot before the breakthrough came in unexpected circumstances.

Sadio Mane had initially struggled to make headway against the right-hand side of the Ajax defence but the forward forced the error that led to the 35th-minute opening goal. Collecting a throw-in on the left, the Liverpool forward cut inside the box before scuffing his attempted shot, slicing his effort towards Tagliafico who appeared surprised to find the ball at his feet and succeeded only in directing an attempted clearance into his own goal.

It was the scruffiest of goals but having gained the lead, Liverpool’s counter-attacks carried more purpose and they came close to adding a second when Mohammed Salah’s attempted shot was well blocked while Mane’s cross almost forced a second own-goal from Perr Schuurs.

Klopp’s side had Fabinho to thank for reaching half-time ahead, however, when the defender’s acrobatic goal-line clearance denied Dusan Tadic whose 44th-minute lob over Adrian appeared certain to deliver the equaliser.

That served as a warning Liverpool could take nothing for granted, as did Davy Klaassen’s powerful shot immediately after the restart that bounced to safety off the post with Adrian beaten.

The introduction of Joran Henderson for 19-year-old Curtis Jones gave the Liverpool line-up a more familiar look but Klopp’s decision to replace withdraw front three Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino on the hour was a clear sign the manager is handling his resources carefully at this stage of the season.

Ajax continued to press but Liverpool remained dangerous on the break with Minamino drawing a good save from keeper Andre Onana while Diogo Jota made a positive impression off the bench. The second goal didn’t come but Liverpool stood firm to collect a much-needed clean sheet.

AJAX (4-3-3): Onana 6; Mazraoui 6, Schuurs 7 (Traore 84, 6), Martinez 6, Tagliafico 5; Gravenberch 6, Klaassen 7 (Ekkelenkamp 73, 6), Blind 6 (Huntelaar 84, 6); Neres 7 (Labyad 73, 6), Kudus 6 (Promes 8, 6), Tadic 6.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Adrian 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Gomez 6, Fabinho 7, Robertson 8; Jones 5 (Henderson 46, 6), Wijnaldum 8, Milner 7 (R Williams 90, 6); Salah 6 (Shaqiri 60, 6), Firmino 6 (Jota 60, 7), Mane 7 (Minamino 60,6).

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) 6.