More anxious moments for Guardiola but Man City pull through

Man City 3 Porto 1

Pep Guardiola took the first steps on his annual bid to relive former Champions League glories, as Manchester City kicked off with an ultimately comfortable win, although little in this competition is straightforward for club or manager.

City were required to come from behind, with goals from Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, and Ferran Torres wrapping up three points, but the win was not without controversy.

Porto were aggrieved when Pepe was judged to have fouled Gundogan on the edge of the area after 65 minutes and doubly so when the German international played an amazing finish into the top right-hand corner direct from the free-kick.

Eight minutes later, substitute Torres removed any lingering concerns when he collected a Phil Foden pass and finished emphatically from 12 yards. But there had been anxious moments for City, as we have grown accustomed to seeing so often from them in Europe.

For all his domination of the domestic game, and the often sublime football his team has served up in his four years, Guardiola’s failure in the Champions League remains something of a conundrum.

Without a final appearance since he won the trophy for a second time with Barcelona 10 years ago, Guardiola has actually taken the club, and his own personal record, backwards in his time in Manchester.

In his three years with Bayern Munich, Guardiola took them to the semis every year. With City, he has not been past the quarters and lost painfully to Monaco, Liverpool, Spurs, and Lyon. Manuel Pellegrini, lest we forget, actually had City in the semis in his final year before he was sacked to make way for his successor.

All of which explained why Guardiola fielded as strong a line-up as injuries would allow for his opening group game, and also probably explained how his side made such initial hard work of the tie, falling behind after just 14 minutes.

The impressive Luis Diaz picked up a City turnover in midfield but was allowed a ludicrous amount of space, as at least five home players backed off, permitted him to keep running and eventually plant a superb shot into the far corner.

It could have spelled trouble for City, whose start to the season has been inconsistent, but fortunately Guardiola had been able to recall Aguero for his first start since injuring knee ligaments in June and his first goal since the start of March was on its way.

It came from a 20th-minute penalty, awarded after a trip by veteran defender Pepe on Raheem Sterling, after Aguero had been instrumental in an attack which saw Gundogan strike the post. It was a penalty which was so fiercely struck that, even though keeper Agustin Marchesin guessed the right way, he was unable to keep it out.

But the remainder of the first half still offered Guardiola moments of anxiety, thanks to a defence which, without injured centre-halves Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte, looked less than stellar.

A poor clearance by Ederson fell straight to Matheus Uribe who should have done better than plant a first-time shot high over the City keeper and Kyle Walker was forced to clear off his own line after Rodri deflected a Moussa Marega cross towards his own net.

That was followed swiftly by a strong Porto penalty appeal, after City’s Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo connected with Pepe.

But the second half saw an upturn in City’s play, even before their second goal, with Gundogan volleying a curling effort which was well saved by Marchesin and, in the dying minutes, Rodri hitting a post from distance.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 9, Dias 7, Garcia 6, Cancelo 5; Bernardo 6, Rodri 5 (Fernandinho 84, Stones 90), Gundogan 7 (Foden 68, 7); Mahrez 5, Aguero 7 (Torres 68, 7), Sterling 7.

Subs (not used): Steffen, Carson, Zinchenko, Nmecha, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer, Bernabe.

Portio (3-4-3): Marchesin 7; Mbemba 7, Pepe 5, Sarr 7 (Evanilson 80); Corona 6 (Nanu 77, 5), Olivieira 6, Uribe 7, Sanusi 6 (Nakajima 77, 5); Vieira 6 (Taremi 77, 5), Marega 7, Diaz 7 (Manafa 55, 6).

Subs (not used): Costa, Leite, Loum, Grujic, Baro, Anderson, Martinez.

Referee: A Treimanis (Latvia) 5