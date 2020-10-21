Mesut Ozil ‘deeply disappointed’ by Arsenal Premier League squad snub

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history but has now been omitted from both the Premier League and Europa League squads
Mesut Ozil ‘deeply disappointed’ by Arsenal Premier League squad snub

Mesut Ozil has not been selected in Arsenal’s Premier League squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 13:35
Mark Mann Bryans

Mesut Ozil is “deeply disappointed” to be axed from Arsenal’s Premier League squad and insists his loyalty to the club has not been reciprocated.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history but has now been omitted from both the Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil has not played a single minute for the Gunners since March 7, having initially been a mainstay of the team following Mikel Arteta’s appointment last year.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.”

Former Germany international Ozil went on to question Arsenal’s loyalty.

He signed his current deal, which expires next year, in January 2018 – the same time Alexis Sanchez departed for Manchester United.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated,” he added.

I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated

Mesut Ozil

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.”

Before the Covid-19 outbreak caused the season to be halted, Ozil had started every Premier League game since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as head coach in December.

He has not been included a matchday squad since and – alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos who was also left out of both squads – Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest.

The PA news agency understands Ozil was one of three players who refused to take a pay cut earlier in the year, while the club also distanced themselves from a social media post made by Ozil in December which denounced the treatment of Uyghurs in China.

Ozil has not been selected by Arteta since March 7. (John Walton/PA)

“Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level,” the statement continued.

“But then things changed, again, and I was not longer (sic) allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.

“No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this.

“I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

More in this section

Rugby Union - World Cup Stadiums Republic of Ireland set to face England at Wembley next month
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Manchester United report revenue drop of 18.8% for year ending June 2020
Dundalk v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Three years after being told he'd never play again, Dundalk's Flores relishing Europa League prospect
arsenalpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up