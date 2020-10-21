Colin Healy believes improving Cork City can complete great escape

Cork City interim manager Colin Healy is confident that his team can continue recent incremental progress and pick up the necessary points in their remaining two games in order to avoid relegation.

City sit bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, a point behind Finn Harps but with two more games played.

Healy has taken charge of three games since the departure of Neale Fenn, with a 3-0 loss at Bohemians followed by a better performance in a 2-0 defeat at home to Dundalk and then last Saturday’s scoreless draw at home to Waterford.

Next up for the Rebel Army is a trip to the Showgrounds on Saturday to face Sligo Rovers (5pm) and Healy believes that there can be another increase.

“Since I’ve come in, on the training ground they keep getting better and better,” he said.

“If you get it right on the training ground and the attitude is right, the more you do, the better you’re going to get.

“That’s what you’re seeing at the moment — the Waterford game was better than the previous game, unfortunately we just didn’t get the goals on the night.”

Healy is pleased that clarity was provided with the news that the season will finish even with the country at level 5 in terms of being Covid-ready, and he and team are now keen to push on.

“The boys are focused,” he said. “They were in training this morning and they were good and they were sharp in tough conditions. The boys have trained well and the confidence is up. We put on a good performance the other night, though we didn’t get the three points.

“Hopefully we can put on another good performance on Saturday.”

Healy also confirmed two attacking departures, with Scott Fenwick and Connor Simpson — both signed as action resumed at the beginning of August — leaving the club. Neither had scored a goal in their time on Leeside and had struggled to feature under Healy.

“Scott Fenwick and Connor Simpson have gone back to England,” he said.

“There wasn’t guaranteed game-time, so they made the decision to go home and we wish them the best of luck. Since they came in, they’ve been grand fellas and I’ve good time for them but I couldn’t guarantee them game-time so they decided to move on.”