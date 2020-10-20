Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future in further doubt after Premier League squad omission

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 18:31
Mark Mann Bryans, PA

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on his future at the club.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history but has now been omitted from both the Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil has not played a single minute for the Gunners since March 7, having initially been a mainstay of the team following Mikel Arteta’s appointment last year.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been left of of both Premier League and Europa League squads. (Adam Davy/PA)

The German World Cup winner has been available this season until now but Premier League clubs had to name a 25-man squad after the closure of both the international and domestic transfer windows.

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos – also left out of both squads – Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest as his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

