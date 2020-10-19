Wolves ride luck as Bielsa’s Leeds handed reality check

Leeds 0 Wolves 1

Raul Jimenez, and an unfortunate deflected goal, offered Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United a timely reminder of the complexities and vagaries of life in the Premier League at Elland Road.

This has been a honeymoon of bouquets and banquets for Bielsa since leading Leeds back into the top flight after a 16-year absence; an entertaining, ambitious opening day loss at Liverpool and superb showing in a draw with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City enhancing his living legend.

But, after dominating the first half, Bielsa saw his defender Pascal Struijk slip as he tried to beat Raul to a 70th-minute through ball. The danger appeared nullified but the Mexican was allowed to carry the ball across the face of the area before delivering a right-foot shot that Leeds’ midfielder Kalvin Phillips steered into his own goal with an attempted headed interception.

Pablo Hernandez came closest to an equaliser, with a shot which was deflected over, but this amounted to a missed opportunity for the home side, who could have moved third with a victory.

And, with this being 2020-21, nor was the game without its own piece of VAR controversy.

At Goodison on Saturday, Michael Oliver was the match referee and David Coote his video assistant as they made telling contributions to the Merseyside derby, including ruling out Jordan Henderson’s injury-time “winner” for offside in the build-up.

On Monday night, the pair swapped roles - Coote the man in the middle, Oliver the man with the TV monitor in Stockley Park - although the outcome was the same when Wolves thought they had taken the lead early in the second half.

Daniel Podence’s right-wing cross was headed across goal meekly by Leeds defender Robin Koch and Romain Saiss lashed in a spectacular finish from 15 yards, only for the VAR to disallow it after Podence had strayed fractionally offside earlier in the build-up.

To that point, it was the main talking point of an evening which promised much - as these two famous old names of the English game met for just the second time in the top flight since 1981 - but which, for once in this new campaign, failed to deliver.

There were glimpses that suggested that both teams should be equipped to make strong contributions to the Premier League this season, with Bielsa already firmly ensconced as every aficionado’s coach of choice.

And another watching coach, Gareth Southgate, certainly saw strong displays from two of his emerging England squad players, Phillips and Conor Coady, even allowing for the former’s misfortune.

But, after a season of almost unrelenting attacking chaos and carnival thrills, we were probably due a lull in proceedings and, after West Brom and Burnley served up the season’s first goalless draw, in its 47th game, Leeds and Wolves came close to following suit.

Not that either could be accused of a lack of ambition, even if Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors were largely required to sit back in the first half, soak up some highly energetic and enterprising Leeds attacking play, and attempt to hit them on the break.

It was a policy that almost paid off with the last kick of the first half with their first meaningful attack when Leander Dendoncker’s over-hit cross was pulled back across goal by Saiss and Podence’s 12-yard shot was well parried by Illan Meslier.

It was the closest the half had offered to a goal but would have been rough justice on a Leeds side that has taken to its new Premier League surroundings like seasoned old campaigners.

The first 10 minutes, they threatened to press and pass Wolves into surrender - Patrick Bamford heading in from a clear offside position and Helder Costa appealing, with wild optimism, for a penalty after contact with Joao Moutinho.

But Leeds, who lost centre-half Luke Cooper to a groin injury in the warm-up, were struggling to create meaningful chances to test Rui Patricio in the visitors’ goal.

Rodrigo headed wide from a cross from busy right-back Luke Ayling and the Spanish close-season signing finally tested the keeper with an eight-yard shot which he held easily following another spell of Leeds pressure.

Wolves began to dominate after the restart, not least when they had the “goal” disallowed, and maintained it when Podence played a neat one-two with Dendoncker and unleashed a shot from the edge of the area which Meslier saved well, diving smartly to his right.

They also showed a steely resolve to hold on for their third victory of the season, although match-winner Jimenez was fortunate to avoid sanction as he tangled with Koch and appeared to kick out at the Leeds defender as he fell.

Leeds (3-1-4-2): Meslier 6; Ayling 8, Koch 5, Struijk 5 (Hernandez 75, 6); Phillips 7; Costa 6 (Poveda 71, 6), Dallas 6, Klich 7, Harrison 7; Rodrigo 6, Bamford 6.

Subs (not used) Casilla, Alioski, Roberts, Raphina, Shackleton.

Booked: Ayling, Phillips

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio 7; Boly 6, Coady 7, Kilman 8; Semedo 6, Dendoncker 7, Moutinho 7 (Neves 82), Neto 6 (Marcal 87), Saiss 7; Jimenez 9, Podence 8 (Traore 65, 6).

Subs (not used) Ruddy, Hoever, Silva, Otasowie.

Booked: Moutinho

Referee: D Coote 6