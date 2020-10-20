Irish Hammer Leanne Kiernan has eyes on Euro prize

Not that Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan needed motivation to reach a major tournament but living with a World Cup participant only heightened her drive.
Featuring over three seasons in what is fast becoming one of the leading leagues in the world constitutes a feat but complementing that success for Ireland is the next objective.
A draw in Friday’s penultimate Euro qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev would seal a play-off for the 2022 showpiece, with next month’s final fixture at home against Germany to spare. Ireland have never before qualified for a major tournament.
“There was massive hype behind Scotland qualifying for the first time and they actually went on to do quite well. But listen, that’s what I had to deal with. Now look where we are, having a great chance to get to the Euros.”
“They were probably looking at us, having never qualified for a tournament, but we did the job on them.”
The rising profile of Ireland’s squad creates confidence that they can finish that job.
Kiernan is one of several Irish players operating in a league attracting top talent from overseas such as American World Cup winner Alex Morgan recently arriving at Spurs.