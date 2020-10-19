Dundalk warm up for Europa League with win over Derry

Champions strengthen grip on third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 
Dundalk’s Sean Murray scores his side's opening goal against Derry City in the League of Ireland win at the Brandywell. Picture: Inpho/Lorcan Doherty

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 20:00
Arthur Duffy

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 

Derry City 1 Dundalk 2 

Dundalk warmed up for their opening Europa League group stage fixture against Molde on Thurdsay with a deserved victory at a rain-lashed Brandywell.

And while team boss, Filippo Giovagnoli, rotated his starting line-up against Derry, the players on the subs' bench were all experienced personnel.

Derry will, no doubt, feel hard done-by but their failure to penetrate a well-drilled Dundalk cost them.

Quick out of the traps, it took just seven minutes for the Oriel Park side to make an impact on the scoreboard, a quality goal fashioned by ex-Derry midfielder, Gregg Sloggett.

Sloggett weaved his way into the penalty area and while he could have taken a shot himself, he opted to to set-up the unmarked Sean Murray who hammered the ball high into the net from 12 yards.

And the visitors doubled their lead in the 15th minute when taking advantage of a Derry defensive error. When attempting to play the ball back to his keeper, Conor Clifford, sliced his pass and when the ball dropped into the path of Jordan Flores, the English man gleefully took control before driving the ball home.

Clearly frustrated at their poor start in dreadful conditions, Derry refused to be intimidated and they reduced the deficit within three minutes. 

Following an Adam Hammill free, Cameron McJannet rose to meet the ball but his header cannoned off the body of David McMillan. However, the loose ball broke to Darren Cole, and the Derry defender neatly guided the ball home.

Derry continued to push with loan striker, Ibrahim Meite forcing Dundalk keeper, Adam McCarey, into a low save at his left-hand post in the 32nd minute.

Walter Figueira also tested McCarey in the 40th minute, the keeper doing well to parry the shot.

In the second half Dundalk appeared content to control the ball and dictate the pace of the game, though Derry continued to force their way forward at every opportunity.

With clear-cut scoring chances at a premium, Dundalk keeper McCarey produced a brace of top drawer stops during the latter stages.

Conor Clifford and Jack Malone tested McClarey with superb wind-assisted efforts, the keeper diving at full stretch to turn the ball around his post.

Derry sub, Gerardo Bruna curled a free-kick just wide of the target during four minutes of added time while at the other end, Dundalk sub, Patrick McEleney, was denied by Derry keeper, Peter Cherrie who got down well to turned his low free-kick around his post.

Derry City:  Cherrie; Cole (Horgan, 62)78 , Toal, McJannet, Coll; Malone (Thomson, 83),  Clifford, Harkin, Figueira; Hammill; Meite (Bruna, 70).

Dundalk:  McCarey; Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett; Colovic (McEleney, 60), Flores (Shields, 51), Murray (Mountney, 60), Duffy (Dummigan, 84); McMillan (Hoban, 51).

Referee - Rob Harvey (Dublin).

