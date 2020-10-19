Sergio Aguero to face no action over Sian Massey-Ellis incident

Sergio Aguero to face no action over Sian Massey-Ellis incident

Sergio Aguero will not face further action for putting his arm on the shoulder of Sian Massey-Ellis at the weekend (Michael Regan/PA)

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 15:40
Ian Parker, PA

Sergio Aguero will face no further action after putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Aguero, making his first appearance since June after a knee injury, disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the match before touching Massey-Ellis as she turned to walk away.

His actions drew criticism on social media and led his former team-mate Micah Richards to say on Sky Sports that Aguero should “know better”.

Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one

Pep Guardiola

Under rules introduced in 2016 players can be cautioned or sent off for touching match officials depending on the nature of the incident, but Aguero’s actions went unpunished at the time.

After reviewing the incident, the Football Association is satisfied that match officials did not believe any formal action was necessary.

City manager Pep Guardiola defended Aguero in his post-match press conference, saying: “Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one.”

Aguero, who played a key role in setting up Raheem Sterling’s decisive 23rd-minute goal, was replaced after 65 minutes of his comeback appearance.

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - The Hawthorns Frank Lampard confident he knows solution to Chelsea’s defensive woes
Derby County v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Wayne Rooney ‘angry and disappointed’ to self-isolate after negative test
Republic of Ireland Women Features & Training Session Leanne Kiernan: Ukraine game 'is like a cup final'
man citypa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up