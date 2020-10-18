Deegan strike looks to have secured Shels' top flight status

Airtricity Premier Division: Shelbourne 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Captain Gary Deegan led by example to all but secure Shelbourne’s place in the Premier Division for next season with a first half winner at Tolka Park.

Ian Morris’ side then had to show commendable resolve over the last 20 minutes or so when having to play with 10 men following Luke Byrne’s sending off.

Shelbourne’s first back-to-back wins of the season sees them leapfrog Sligo up to sixth on goal difference and move them eight points clear of the relegation play-off place.

His hand forced by a suspension and injuries, Sligo manager Liam Buckley made a big call when starting central defender John Mahon who hadn’t played since breaking a leg in pre-season.

And the 20-yer-old Mahon was straight into the action with a superb latch-ditched tackle on Ciaran Kilduff after his initial mistake had given the ball to Ryan Brennan.

In a bright start by Shelbourne, Kilduff had another sight of goal on six minutes, but could do no more from a very high angle than shoot at Ed McGinty.

An injury to right-back Georgie Poynton scarcely unsettled the home side as his replacement, Daniel O’Reilly, began the move that led to what proved the winning goal on 20 minutes.

O’Reilly’s ball down the line put Kilduff in behind the Sligo defence. The low cross was cleverly dummied by Dayle Rooney for skipper Deegan to blast home for his third strike of the season.

Sligo began the second half with Ryan de Vries and Coughlan having chances inside four minutes.

The 69th minute straight red dismissal of Byrne for an over the ball challenge on Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe meant Shelbourne then had to dig in for the remainder of the game but they were not to be denied the precious points.

SHELBOURNE: Brady; Poynton (O’Reilly, 19), O. Brennan, L. Byrne, O’Hanlon; M. Byrne, Deegan; Fernandes (D. Byrne, 71), R. Brennan (Quinn, 85), Rooney; Kilduff (Dobbs, 85).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Olberkis (Cooper, 60), Mahon, Penninkangas, Banks; Morahan (Seymore, 78), Cawley; Devers (Byrne, 78), Coughlan, De Vries (Noone, 60); Ogedi-Uzwoke.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford)