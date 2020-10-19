Ireland charter plane and tighten bubble for biggest game 

Vera Pauw has confirmed that the FAI's decision to charter a flight for the women's senior side for the very first time was made before the Slovakia saga which resulted in Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah being unable to play in their Euro 2020 playoff.

Connolly and Idah were ruled out of that tie in Bratislava after switching seats on the flight from Dublin and being deemed close contacts of an FAI official whose subsequent positive test for Covid-19 was later recategorised as a false positive.

Pauw's side are based in Duisburg in Germany this week before flying on to Kiev where they will face Ukraine in a Euro 2021 qualifier on Friday. Win or draw and they are guaranteed a place in the playoffs, at the very least, as Group I runner-up.

The Dutchwoman made the request for a charter in the wake of their loss to Germany in Essen last month and was duly informed that this would indeed be the mode of transport before Stephen Kenny's squad embarked on their ill-fated journey to Eastern Europe.

“Before they assembled even,” said Pauw. “So it has nothing to do with their situation.”

However, other Covid protocols have been tightened since their 3-0 defeat to Germany. Their male colleagues delayed their departure for Helsinki by a day last week in order to receive all Covid tests prior to that flight and the women's squad will do the same this week.

Ideally, there would be no Covid cases and no need to draft in other players from outside the group already assembled but, as with the men, teams are expected to play as long as they can field 13 players who are fit and virus-free.

Ukraine's most recent records returned 90 fatalities and over 5,200 cases in the previous 24 hours and an Ireland squad brought together from half-a-dozen countries will go even further than last month in attempting to maintain their bubble's integrity.

“For example, in our hotel nobody is entering our rooms. We get the towels for the whole stay immediately, we make up our own beds. We have no cleaners in. We have a different area where we eat,” explained Pauw.

“We wanted that last time also here, but it was not possible, so we separated it very well back then also. But now we are in a different room, so we are not in contact anymore with anyone here in the hotel. So the bubble is stricter. In Kiev, no one is entering our room.”

Players are not allowed in each other's rooms either and must sit at least 1.5m metres apart at all times. Face coverings are mandatory other than at meal times or, in Pauw's case, when she is addressing the side during team meetings.

“Those things we have introduced.”

Players and staff have already made sacrifices. Visits with friends and families have been avoided ahead of a game which is in effect the most important many of them will ever play as the senior women look to make a major finals for the first time.

Pauw admitted to feeling goosebumps already at the prospect of what faces them but knows that a Ukrainian side which underestimated them ahead of last October's 3-2 win for Ireland in Tallaght will not make that mistake twice.

Their hosts on Friday have conceded 16 goals across two games to the Germans but wins against Montenegro and Greece last month leave them only seven points adrift of the Irish and with a game in hand. Pauw has been impressed.

“They also know and feel how important this is,” she explained. “They way they played the second half against Greece, I have not seen them like that yet. They are much better at pushing forward, so we have to be ready for that.”

Diane Caldwell, the hugely experienced centre-back with SC Sand in Germany, has been carrying an ankle issue but came through a game in Germany yesterday having been rested by her club for another fixture last Wednesday.

Pauw also confirmed that goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, who is struggling with a dislocated finger and is only on standby, would not have made the squad if fully fit. The Braga player has been first-choice for most of this campaign.