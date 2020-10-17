Goodison derby delivers a thriller, a red card and plenty of controversy

Everton 2

Liverpool 2

A Goodison derby that has produced little to remember in recent memory rectified that forgettable run with a breathless encounter which was only decided when Jordan Henderson’s 92nd minute “winner” was ruled out.

It had appeared that a towering 80th minute header from Everton’s man of the moment Dominic Calvert-Lewin, from a Lucas Digne cross, would be enough to earn his team a point and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

But in injury-time, Henderson swept in a 12-yard shot, from a Sadio Mane cross, only for it to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy delay and VAR intervention.

It was the last action of a remarkable game that featured early goals from Mane and Michael Keane before Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead for the second time after the break, with his 100th Liverpool goal in just 159 games.

Moments before that finale, the game had even managed to produce a straight red card, shown to Everton’s Richarlison for a late, ugly, scything hack at man of the match Thiago.

But the aftermath - or one of them - will also focus on an early injury suffered by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, following an horrendous challenge by Jordan Pickford.

The Everton keeper, whose mediocre form has raised questions over his starting place for England, was fortunate to escape a sixth minute “assault” on the Dutchman.

The Liverpool defender arrived on a far-post ball in a fractionally offside position only to be taken out unceremoniously by Pickford’s lunging, flying late tackle.

Referee Michael Oliver and VAR consulted before determining that van Dijk’s offside position negated the foul - much to the relief of Evertonians, but not their red neighbours.

Van Dijk limped off, clearly in discomfort, with Klopp anxiously awaiting reports on the extent of the injury, given Liverpool’s demanding fixture schedule which sees the Champions League start this week.

It proved a pivotal moment, especially as van Dijk’s team has made a scintillating start to the 237th Merseyside derby and taken the lead with barely two minutes on the clock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the move on the right, Salah and Roberto Firmino linked well in the middle to feed Andy Robertson on the left and his perfect cross was converted by Mane.

Robertson had badly exposed Everton right-back Seamus Coleman in that attack and the Ireland international would last barely a half hour before a hamstring injury forced him into an early exit, like van Dijk.

But Everton, who were looking to defeat their old rivals for the first time in 10 years and 23 attempts, are a different proposition under Carlo Ancelotti and did not need long to respond.

A near-post shot from Calvert-Lewin was turned, unconvincingly, behind by Liverpool’s stand-in goalkeeper Adrian.

Not for the first time on the afternoon, James Rodriguez produced a sumptuous delivery from the right flank and Keane jumped over Fabinho to power a header which Adrian could not keep out.

It was the cue for an absorbing clash which could have swung either way but, ultimately, was decided in a dozen minutes around the hour mark.

It started when Rodriguez, once again, sent over an outstanding cross to Liverpool’s far-post which was met by Richarlison who could only strike the foot of the post with a diving header.

The Brazilian would have expected to convert that chance and Salah showed how it should be done after 71 minutes with his goal.

It stemmed from Henderson’s right-wing cross, which was half cleared by Yerry Mina towards the edge of the Everton area.

Unfortunately for the home side, the ball fell directly to Salah who struck it first time from 16 yards with an instinctive and lethal finish that left Pickford with no chance.

Liverpool were buoyant and it was left to Pickford to atone for his earlier “sin” with a spectacular flying save that denied Joel Matip what would have been a third goal from a set-piece header.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 5; Coleman 5 (Godfrey 31, 7), Mina 6, Keane 8, Digne 5 - Doucoure 6 (Iwobi 78, 5), Allan 7, Gomes 5 (Sigurdsson 72, 5); Rodriguez 7, Calvert-Lewin 9, Richarlison 5.

Subs (not used) Delph, Bernard, Davies, Olsen.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Adrian 5; Alexandeer-Arnold 7, Matip 6, Van Dijk 6 (Gomez 11, 5), Robertson 6; Henderson 8, Fabinho 6, Thiago 9; Salah 8, Firmino 7 (Jota 78, 5), Mane 7.

Subs (not used) Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Kelleher.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6