National underage soccer leagues the latest to fall victim to Covid-19

The national underage soccer leagues are the latest in a growing list of sporting competitions to be put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The elite age-grade competitions, originally saved from being banned under previous government guidelines, will now be put on hold "interests of public health" according to an FAI statement this evening.

"Following discussions with Government agencies today, and in the interests of public health, the Football Association of Ireland have postponed all elite underage football matches this weekend as we await the outcome of the upcoming Cabinet meeting." the statement said.

"This decision will see all fixtures in all five underage National Leagues postponed."

Teams may continue to train in pods of 15 according to the latest guidelines.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division, the Women’s National League and all international football can continue to be played.

"The FAI will review this postponement internally and with Government early next week. The health and safety of all players, coaching staff, match officials, volunteers, parents/guardians and supporters remains foremost in all FAI decisions," the statement concluded.