National underage soccer leagues the latest to fall victim to Covid-19

The elite age-grade competitions, originally saved from being banned under previous government guidelines, will now be put on hold "interests of public health" according to an FAI statement this evening.
National underage soccer leagues the latest to fall victim to Covid-19

"This decision will see all fixtures in all five underage National Leagues postponed."

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 20:22
Joel Slattery

The national underage soccer leagues are the latest in a growing list of sporting competitions to be put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The elite age-grade competitions, originally saved from being banned under previous government guidelines, will now be put on hold "interests of public health" according to an FAI statement this evening.

"Following discussions with Government agencies today, and in the interests of public health, the Football Association of Ireland have postponed all elite underage football matches this weekend as we await the outcome of the upcoming Cabinet meeting." the statement said.

"This decision will see all fixtures in all five underage National Leagues postponed."

Teams may continue to train in pods of 15 according to the latest guidelines.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division, the Women’s National League and all international football can continue to be played.

"The FAI will review this postponement internally and with Government early next week. The health and safety of all players, coaching staff, match officials, volunteers, parents/guardians and supporters remains foremost in all FAI decisions," the statement concluded.

More in this section

St Johnstone v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - McDiarmid Park Neil Lennon ‘would want answers’ if Ryan Christie ruled out of Old Firm game
Michael Duffy and Keith Buckley 16/10/2020 Oriel stalemate puts Shamrock Rovers on title brink
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United trigger Paul Pogba contract extension

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up