Terrace Talk - Everton: This is Toffees' time to begin tipping the balance of power

SHIFTS in power usually are gradual, especially when the power balance has been skewed heavily in one direction over a sustained period. Only with a huge change in circumstances will a shift be decisive. Yet despite the odds and previous disappointments, Evertonians will watch Saturday’s 288th derby from a distance with renewed optimism and hope.

One can only imagine the atmosphere at Goodison Park at lunchtime if fans were present. Everton buoyed by seven straight wins, occupying first place in the Premier League and a genuinely world-class player in their ranks for the first time in a generation, against a Liverpool team chastened by a 7-2 loss at Aston Villa and, perhaps more importantly, a club exposed as having purely selfish motivations rather than the interests of the game as a whole in such a time of crisis.

The depth of feeling and the sense of anticipation would perhaps be like no other derby in those moments the sirens sound and the first notes of ‘Z Cars’ are heard above the Goodison roar.

Alas, no such physical welcome will be possible but let nobody deny that those emotions will be displayed in front of tens of thousands of television and computer screens in Liverpool, across the UK, Ireland, and around the globe. The sense that this is Everton’s time to readdress the balance, to start settling old scores, reward and retribution.

At last, for the first time in a decade, we can enter a derby not just with blind faith but a real sense of expectation. The turnaround in the few short weeks between the end of Project Restart and the beginning of this season is nothing short of miraculous.

After a moderate start to his tenure at Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti’s man-management skills and tactical expertise are producing results. An exceptional summer transfer window, with the acquisition of (among others) James Rodriguez and Allan — two players known and trusted by the manager — has transformed the club.

Ancelotti asked the players to return from the summer break with more desire, ambition, and belief.

The board, with the continued generosity of Farhad Moshiri, delivered the players that Ancelotti thought he needed to make the club competitive once more. With the ingredients in place, it was and is down to him and the players to deliver.

So far this season Everton have delivered in spades showing different elements to their game and tactics. A thoroughly professional opening day win at Spurs (one of the most mature performances I can recall), a dominant home win over West Brom, a really gritty away win at Palace, followed by an exceptional performance at home to Brighton, suggests there are many elements to Ancelotti’s playbook with this squad of players.

So who are the players likely to deliver Everton’s first victory over Liverpool for exactly a decade? (October 17, 2010, with Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta providing the goals in a 2-0 win under David Moyes).

Up front, the undoubted star of the Premier League this season to date. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, under the direction of Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson, has turned industry into production. He is doing what forwards are paid for — scoring goals. Throughout his time at Goodison he has always been an exceptional worker, running selflessly for the team but not playing as an out-and-out goalscorer. This season his role has changed. The focus is clearly to get in the box and play between the posts. As a result, he is scoring goals with one-touch finishes and his exceptional heading ability. His Graeme Sharp-like finish at Spurs and his Ronaldo-like leap at the far post versus Brighton should strike fear into every central defence in the Premier League.

Of course, to score goals, a striker needs good delivery and players working hard around him. There is probably not another team in the Premier League that offers such a depth of talent in dead-ball delivery as Everton.

With James and Digne we have left foots the likes of which (with all respect to Leighton Baines) we’ve not seen since the halcyon days of Kevin Sheedy (his free kick in front of the Kop in 1987 is still one of my favourite memories in football). Sigurdsson is showing signs of waking from last season’s stupor and in Richarlison we have the complete modern-day attacking footballer — physical, strong, can play the flanks, but also a tremendous finisher and header of a ball.

A midfield of Doucoure and Allan has the potential of re-living the Reid and Bracewell days in terms of industry and guile. More than one former manager has told me that Allan will be Ancelotti’s key signing, such is their regard for what he offers. Certainly the evidence to date is clear to see. One hopes he is fit to play.

In defence, Digne has become Baines Mark II whilst Keane is once more showing to be a more than capable central defender alongside Mina, who put in an exceptional performance against Brighton, not only scoring but a superbly committed defensive display. And Seamus Coleman is rolling back the years. Present in our last victory 10 years ago, how fitting it would be for him (if fit) to see victory once more.

The last time Everton started a season with seven competitive wins was 1894/95. In that season our eighth game was home to Liverpool. The score? 3-0 to Everton! Let history be repeated.

The author writes on Everton’s football and business matters for theesk.org