Steve Finnan auctions off Champions League medal and jerseys

Steve Finnan is auctioning off his Champions League medal and other memorabilia from his footballing career.

The Liverpool and Ireland star's 2005 medal has a £12,000-£15,000 estimate on it, while a Frank Muller Conquistador wristwatch, presented to Finnan following the victory over AC Milan, is valued at up to £20,000.

Also up for auction are a signed back-up jersey from that final and a miniature replica Champions League trophy.

He is also selling off his 2006 FA Cup winners medal and jersey, his 2007 Champions League runner-up medal and jersey, a Super Cup winners medal, and runners-up medals for the Club World Championship, League Cup, and 2010 FA Cup final with Portsmouth.

In the same auction, fellow Ireland full-back Jeff Kenna is selling caps awarded during his international career, an English First Division runners-up and play-off winners medal, a medal awarded for taking part in the 1989 Toulon Tournament, a man of the match award won against Manchester United, and a captain's armband from the 2002 play-offs.

One Ireland jersey from each of Tony Galvin, Stephen Ward, and Jeff Hendrick will also go under the hammer