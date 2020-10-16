Robbie Keane lands first managerial gig at LA Galaxy

Keane enjoyed a decorated five-year spell at Galaxy, scoring the winner in their MLS Cup final triumph of 2014.
Robbie Keane lands first managerial gig at LA Galaxy

Robbie Keane in action for LA Galaxy in 2015. The former Republic of Ireland striker is set to take over as manager at the MLS side. Picture: Alex Gallardo / AP

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 15:08
John Fallon

Robbie Keane has landed his first managerial job as the boss of his former club LA Galaxy.

Ireland’s record goalscorer is due Stateside on a mission to rescue the Los Angeles outfit from the bottom of the Major League Soccer table.

Keane enjoyed a decorated five-year spell at Galaxy, scoring the winner in their MLS Cup final triumph of 2014.

Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto has overseen a wretched run of results, the latest coming yesterday in a 4-0 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes.

They have struggled this season without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish star who ended his two-year spell in November following their MLS Cup semi-final defeat to neighbours Los Angeles FC.

Keane started the year working with the FAI and Middlesbrough, both as assistant managers, but ended up at a loose end when Stephen Kenny had no role for him in his set-up in April and the English Championship club sacked Jonathan Woodgate two months later.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk made an audacious move to recruit Keane as boss in August but the 40-year-old said he’d happily await the right opportunity.

Despite Kenny’s snub, Keane is still officially under contract by the FAI and receiving a salary.

Then FAI chief executive John Delaney handed the Ireland legend a four-year contract in late 2018 to assist Mick McCarthy, who only got a two-year deal for returning to the vacancy.

Kenny, elevated to the post from the U21 job earlier than planned due to Covid-19, opted not to inform Keane personally when replacing him on his backroom team with Damien Duff.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League - Selhurst Park Carlo Ancelotti: Merseyside derby will test Everton’s mettle
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Jurgen Klopp reluctantly admits Everton look ‘especially good’ this season
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Kevin De Bruyne to miss Manchester City’s clash against Arsenal with injury

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up