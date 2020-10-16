Colin Healy not ready to think about Cork City future

Colin Healy currently holds the title of interim manager of Cork City and he’s not giving thought to a role of any more permanence until the end of the season.

City are bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and have three games remaining in the battle to avoid relegation, the first of those against Waterford at Turner’s Cross tomorrow evening (5pm).

Given the importance of trying to pick up points, Healy isn’t giving any consideration to the possibility of replacing Neale Fenn on a longer-term basis.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” he said, “the focus is on Waterford.

“I love coaching, I’ve been around the game for so long and worked with excellent managers and have seen what they’ve done.

“I’d like to think that, going forward, I’d have a career in coaching, but at the moment, we have to focus on the next game against Waterford.

“I’m not thinking about what’s happening next year – I can’t. Ask me at the end of the season.”

So far, Healy has overseen two games, a 3-0 loss away to Bohemians last week and then a 2-0 defeat at home to Dundalk on Tuesday night. While the final outcome was the same, he did see a noticeable improvement.

“We’re only in the door, but we need results quickly,” he said, “and we need the players to perform.

“They were better against Dundalk than they were against Bohs. We’re just hoping that things continue and performances get better with every game we play.

“They’re improving all the time and if they keep going that way then I’m happy. You just have to keep working with the lads on the training ground and hopefully they’re taking on the information that we’re giving them.

“If that happens, I can’t ask any more than that.”

Goals remain a problem, with City registering just eight in the 15 games they have played, but Healy feels that this is a problem with must be solved collectively as a team rather than just blaming those in the attacking sector.

“It’s not just the centre-forwards,” he said.

“We need wide players [to attack], we need midfielders, we need defenders, set-plays and all that kind of stuff.

“The set-up won’t be as defensive as Tuesday night — you’re not going to be playing Dundalk every week. I have to be realistic, I’m only just in so I’m not going to go with a back three against them.

“I know where we’re at and Dundalk are a very good side, I picked a team where we had to defend and maybe catch one on the counter-attack. That was working for around 70 minutes and it was unfortunate that we just couldn’t see it through as the players worked so hard.

“No matter what formation you play, you always have to keep a good shape when you don’t have the ball and then, when you have it, you can go and play.

“You always want to keep it tight at the back, no matter what game you’re playing. Going forward, you’d like the quality up top or in the middle of the park to take your chances then, but you have to be solid at the back, throughout the whole team.”