Shamrock Rovers' next three games postponed after confirmed Covid case

SSE Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers have had their next three games postponed, league chiefs have announced.

In a brief statement issued by the FAI confirmed that the next three games, including Friday's clash against Derry will all be refixed.

"One positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the Shamrock Rovers squad and due to the high number of close contacts within the squad, Shamrock Rovers' fixtures will be rescheduled," the statement said.

The other games to be refixed are against Finn Harps and St Patrick's Athletic.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dublin club announced that Jack Byrne had tested positive for Covid-19 while away on international duty.

The club also confirmed that Aaron Greene has also contracted the coronavirus following a test earlier this week.

"Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player," a club spokesperson added.

Byrne is self-isolating at home, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Bohemians have confirmed that they too have a positive case in their squad.

"Bohemians can confirm that a first-team player has tested positive for Covid-19 and that another, deemed a close contact, is also self-isolating as a result," a club statement read.

"The player who tested positive last trained with the team on Tuesday October 6th, was tested on Saturday October 10th, and received his result on Monday October 12th.

"He will remain in self-isolation and following all public health guidelines until he is permitted to resume training on Tuesday October 20th."

Bohs travel to Dundalk for a Friday evening kick-off.