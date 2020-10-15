Jack Byrne tested positive for Covid-19 on Ireland duty, Shamrock Rovers announce

Jack Byrne tested positive for Covid-19 while away on international duty, his club Shamrock Rovers have announced.

The club also confirmed that Aaron Greene has also contracted the coronavirus following a test earlier this week.

"Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player," a club spokesperson added.

Byrne is self-isolating at home, according to the spokesperson.

"The matter is now with the competitions department at the FAI to review remaining fixtures," they added.

Rovers play Derry City tomorrow evening with a win putting them just one point away from securing the SSE Airtricity League title.