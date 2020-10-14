Stephen Kenny reflects on week that delivered less than it deserved

There was an estimated 7,000 fans sprinkled about Helsinki's Olympic Stadium last night but the crowd had long since filtered into the night by the time Stephen Kenny stood in front of a socially-distanced microphone in an empty stadium and took questions from a Sky reporter back in England.

Guy Havord's voice crackled down the line like a commentator calling a game from Budapest or Belgrade in the 1970s.

It was a sterile sort of scenario that created the impression of isolation around the man who has ultimate responsibility for the Republic of Ireland's senior team. His must have felt like a lonely perch at the side of that deserted pitch after a week when so much has gone wrong for a side desperate to do things right.

Kenny sounded like a man trying to get his head around the fact that his team has failed to score a goal across 480 minutes of football despite 34 attempts. They have hit a post and a crossbar and they have been thwarted by a miraculous save here and a goal line clearance there. They have done everything but score.

He worked his way into a stream of consciousness as his opening reply wound in and around the houses, calling on the late headers in this Nations League tie by Matt Doherty and Ronan Curtis, Aaron Connolly's efforts and Enda Stevens' misfortune in hitting the top of the woodwork.

And then there was the one goal they have conceded through all this. A self-inflicted wound. Bad enough when you can't buy a goal at one end but it was especially careless to be gifting one to Fredrik Jensen who has been finding the net for Finland perfectly well of his own accord lately.

“We've kept two clean sheets in the last two games and we were good defensively here, including Darren Randolph who has been excellent for us,” said Kenny.

“You can't legislate for a mistake sometimes and Darren has been very consistent for us. That is his 47th international for us tonight and he has been consistent for a number of years now.

One of those things you have to accept. Disappointing goal to concede, of course.

It's hard to argue with his assertion that there were mitigating circumstances to this winless week given the manner in which Covid issues, injuries and a suspension have poured ink all over his carefully-prepared plans.

There have been undoubted positives to the last ten days. Jayson Molumby, Dara O'Shea and Jason Knight have tasted senior international football for the first time and the likes of Daryl Horgan, Sean Maguire, Ronan Curtis and Josh Cullen have been drafted back in after spells away.

Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne are among a cohort who return to their clubs with extra wind in their sails after their best displays for their country and Matt Doherty has enjoyed his first ever extended run with the Boys in Green.

The future is bright even if the present is a bit grim.

“Tonight we had spells where we need to improve,” said Kenny in summing up. “There's no doubt and then there was other times when we were very good. Finland played well at times and so did we. It was a pretty even match.

“Again, we are in the dressing-room wondering did we deserve to lose that and the answer is no, we probably didn't. The players have shown real character. The young players that have come in have shown a great mentality.

I'm optimistic they will go on to be important players for Ireland.