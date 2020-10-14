Troubled week prolongs battle for Ireland’s footballing soul

Uefa Nations League: Finland 1 Republic of Ireland 0

A goal down, the visitors launched themselves for a furious finale. Robbie Brady pumped corners and crosses in to the area with the urgency of a fireman hosing a burning building. Balls flew at and over the Finnish goal via the heads of various men in green.

This could have been Mick McCarthy's Ireland. Or Martin O'Neill's. Or Giovanni Trapattoni's. It was, truth be told, the one time all evening that the visitors regularly troubled Lukas Hradecky in the home goal, forcing the keeper into saves that denied Matt Doherty and Ronan Curtis.

The latter intervention, in injury-time, was especially good. The manner in which he got down to a back post header launched from such proximity was close to miraculous. It also ensured that this wasn't be the Republic's night in front of goal. Again.

Take the late aerial bombardment out of it and the closest Ireland came to scoring was an instinctive poke of the toe from Enda Stevens just after the hour, his speculative effort looping and dipping on to the Finland bar and bouncing away harmlessly.

Ireland's Enda Stevens dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Tomi Hänninen

For those among Kenny's naysayers this will be grist to the mill, proof that Ireland should stick to what they know best and play a more direct game. His supporters will sift through evidence of earlier half-chances from more considered play and call for patience.

On and on goes the battle for Irish football's soul.

For now, that's eight Nations League games under two managers and still no win. Ireland are in real danger of being relegated to the third tier of this convoluted competition though it remains to be seen how this week's results affect the side's ranking for next month's World Cup qualifier draw.

Kenny's Ireland has now played 480 minutes of football and the only goal in that time has been Shane Duffy's injury-time header away to Bulgaria. This toothlessness is an issue that pre-dates this management team but it is nevertheless coming to haunt it.

Ireland played some excellent football despite the loss to Slovakia on penalties in the Euro 2020 playoff semi-final. They put together some good stuff in the 0-0 draw with Wales on Sunday. And they threatened at times here at the back end of what has been a marathon week.

Their execution in the final third is what continues to let them down and a first-half which Finland ended strongly with a pair of excellent Teemu Pukki chances pushed just wide of Darren Randolph's post was pretty typical of the issues we have seen all week.

Jeff Hendrick had a shot blocked by a defender after a pull back by Daryl Horgan, Connolly had a few harmless efforts from distance, Doherty let a pass behind the defence through his feet and Sean Maguire's poor first touch cost him an excellent chance in the area.

One of these days, Ireland will score a lovely goal.

For all that, it will be the one they conceded that annoyed the most but then Randolph isn't the first goalkeeper to try a short pass from a kick-out only to be punished so severely. This is the risk teams take when playing from the back.

That it was Pukki who intercepted it was a cause for immediate danger. The Norwich City striker galloped down the flank and crossed for Fredrik Jensen to score the game's only goal, just as he did when Finland won at the Aviva Stadium last month.

14 October 2020; Fredrik Jenson of Finland shoots to score his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League B match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

Even worse was the fact that Stevens struck the bar just a minute before.

Maybe we expected too much. Kenny was making do without eleven players lost to a combination of injuries, Covid issues and the suspension of James McClean. Ten of the 22-man squad on duty hadn't even been included in his original 25-man roster.

That at least meant opportunities for others.

Jayson Molumby started again and there was a senior debut from the off for West Brom's Dara O'Shea who became Shane Duffy's fourth partner over the course of the three games.

The 21-year slotted in seamlessly.

Daryl Horgan and Sean Maguire, both of them used off the bench against the Welsh on Sunday, were handed starts while Connolly finally got to line out for a fixture in this international window after his own Covid-related drams of recent days.

The Brighton player was a constant threat, his pace and willingness to run at defenders always causing concern even if he continues to take the wrong option too often. The hope is that the rough edges will be lost as he matures.

There was a second senior debut on the evening too, Derby County's Jason Knight coming on late for Molumby whose own career will have been helped no end by his exposure to this level of the game across the last four days.

It's been a long and arduous 10 days for Kenny, the squad and his staff as they have crisscrossed Europe and gone on about their business despite the Covid crises and injuries that have drained them of personnel and continuity.

It took another former League of Ireland manager 10 attempts to win his first game when in charge of Northern Ireland and Michael O'Neill didn't do too badly in the end. The hope is that Kenny won't need that long to break his duck.

Finland: L Hradecky; A Granlund, J Tiovio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen; P Soiri, G Kamara, T Sparv, R Taylor; T Pukki, F Jensen.

Subs: I Niskanen for Soiri (HT); R Schuller for Kamara (75); J Pohjanpalo for Pukki (81). J Kauko for Jensen and J Raitala for Granlund (both 86).

Republic of Ireland: D Randolph, M Doherty, S Duffy, D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane; D Horgan, J Hendrick, A Connolly; S Maguire.

Subs: R Brady for Maguire (53); R Curtis for Horgan and A Idah for Hendrick (both 75); J Knight for Molumby (83).

Referee: L Tschudel (Switzerland).