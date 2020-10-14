Stephen Kenny bemoans Ireland's litany of missed chances

Stephen Kenny once again bemoaned Ireland’s lack of cutting edge after Finland inflicted their second Uefa Nations League defeat on his side.

The narrow 1-0 loss in Helsinki — once again decided by a second-half Fredrik Jensen strike — ended a week of exasperation for Ireland but also one without a goal to show.

Ireland are winless after five games of the Kenny regime, scoring just once to nick a draw in Bulgaria five weeks ago.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game,” said Kenny afterwards, before outlining the litany of squandered chances.

“Matt Doherty had a header over the bar and he shot wide, Aaron Connolly had two efforts, Enda Stevens hit the bar and Ronan Curtis came close. And that was only in the last half-an-hour.

“Overall the players showed their undoubted commitment by pushing right to the end and continuously pushing for that equaliser and showed a fair bit of quality.

“We gave away a present of a goal, which isn’t like us after two clean sheets against Slovakia and Wales.

“You can’t legislate for a mistake sometimes. Darren Randolph has been very consistent for us for a number of years.

“There was a bit of fatigue from some players playing their third game in six days, along with the two trips to Slovakia and Finland.

“Maybe our finishing let us down but the goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky played really well.

Finland played well at times and so did we. It was an evenly contested match and we’re in the dressing-room asking if we deserved to lose.

“The answer is no but we have done and that’s not good enough from my point of view.

“There’s mitigating circumstances. The fact we could lose eight players on the morning of the Wales game and still play reasonably well speaks volumes for the players."

Missing five players due to a confirmed Covid-19 case and his contacts, along with injured withdrawals James McCarthy, David McGoldrick and Kevin Long, Kenny handed a debut to Dara O’Shea. The West Brom man, who slotted in at centre-back, was joined later on the pitch by another U21 graduate, Jason Knight.

“The young players who have come in have shown a good mentality and I’d be optimistic they’ll go on and be important players for Ireland.

“A lot of the new players that came in equipped themselves very well.”

This defeat all but confirms Ireland's third seeding heading into the draw for the 2022 World Cup in December.

They will try to complete the Nations League campaign with a first-ever win in the competition when they meet Wales (away) and Bulgaria (away) next month, after travelling to Bosnia-Herzegovina first on November 12 for a friendly.