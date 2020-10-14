Ireland player ratings: Jayson Molumby again showed maturity beyond his years

Darren Randolph 6: Well positioned to gather Kamara’s powerful drive for Finland’s first opening. But an uncharacteristic mistake led to the Finnish goal when his attempted quick pass out was a little too casual and failed to reach Doherty.

Matt Doherty 6: Slotted back into his more familiar right-back role. Brave block on Kamara’s effort early in second half before wastefully drilling wide following a promising run. Firm header tipped over bar by Hrádecký late on.

Shane Duffy 6: Hands full with Pukki and was slow to track the Finnish striker’s run for his first chance which he shot across goal, though stood up well to force a scuff wide with a second. Planted a late header over the top.

Dara O’Shea 7: A late call-up from the under-21s and went straight in for his debut at left centre-back. Thundered in to win an early header, if judged a foul on Jensen. Tackled well and distributed the ball confidently. Good block from Niskanen in the second half. Impressive bow.

Enda Stevens 7: Read game well from the off and defended tenaciously. Unlucky not to score when seeing his flick come back off the crossbar in a rare foray into the opposition box.

Jayson Molumby 7: Unsurprisingly, retained his place after an excellent display against Wales. Again showed maturity beyond his 21 years. Brave in the tackle and always eager to get on the ball.

Conor Hourihane 6: Awake to a quick free kick which led to Hendrick’s early chance. Would like to have seen him on the ball and involved a little more.

Jeff Hendrick 6: Once again played through the middle behind Maguire. Should have done better from a good early chance which was blocked. Helped the ball in for Stevens’ flick off the crossbar in the second half.

Daryl Horgan 6: Rewarded for an energetic cameo appearance against Wales with his second start in winning his eighth cap. Tracked back well on the right and set up Hendrick’s early chance. Mistake gifted Finns a chance early in second half which they spurned.

Seani Maguire 6: Put himself about as the central striker. Confident run and cross set-up Hendrick’s first half chance. Heavy touch then let him down in the box late in the first half.

Aaron Connolly 7: As expected, the exciting Brighton attacker came straight back in on the left. Shook off a heavy knock to fire off a couple of shots in the first half. Showed commendable vigour and desire throughout.

Subs:

Robbie Brady 7 (for Maguire, 53 mins): Brought a reshuffle as he came in on the right, Horgan moving to the left and Connolly going into the middle. Livened up Ireland’s attacking options with his dead ball deliveries.

Ronan Curtis 6 (for Horgan, 75 mins.): Straight swap on the left wing for Horgan. Denied a stoppage time equaliser with a well-placed downward header that was brilliantly saved by Hrádecký.

Adam Idah 6 (for Hendrick, 75 mins): On to partner Connolly as Kenny went with two up top to chase the game, but not on long enough to make a telling impression.

Jason Knight (for Molumby, 83 mins.): Not on long enough to rate.

FINLAND: Hrádecký 8; Granlund 6 (Raitala, 86); Toivio 6, Arajuuri 7, Uronen 6; Soiri 6 (Niskanen, h-t, 6), Kamara 7 (Schüller, 75); Sparv 7; Taylor 7; Pukki 8 (Pohjanpalo, 81), Jensen 7 (Kauko, 86).

Referee: Lionel Tschudi (Switzerland) 6.